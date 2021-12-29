Masked motorbike muggers rob restaurant patrons

(CNS): A 23-year-old man from West Bay was arrested just before Christmas suspected of being one of two masked, armed men who robbed customers at Welly’s Cool Spot on Sound Way, George Town, on the evening of 23 December. Police said the men approached a group of patrons on a motorcycle and one of the men, brandishing a gun, demanded cash from the group before fleeing the location with the loot. No shots were fired and no one was injured. Officers responded immediately and located the motorcycle with the assistance of the police helicopter.

The bike had been abandoned on Helen Drive off the West Bay Road. One of the suspects was located nearby and taken into custody but no firearm was recovered.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have any information to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.