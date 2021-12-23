Major mystery development planned in Crystal Harbour

Location of mystery development

(CNS): An application for a major development in the Crystal Harbour area appeared on the planning website this week but there is no indication who is behind the project, which includes five apartment blocks, a ten-storey hotel, dozens of town houses on canal lots with boat docks, duplexes, a parking garage, six swimming pools and a restaurant.

Architects sketch of one of the apartment blocks

Submitted by Trio Architecture, the application does not disclose the landowners or the developers proposing the project on block 17A, parcel 170REM1 off Crighton Drive, West Bay. According to the plans, three of the apartment buildings will be seven storeys, the other two are nine, while the hotel is ten.

There are very few details on the new application, such as the overall acreage, but the plans are available for inspection on the planning website in the planning notices section here.

CNS is currently seeking more information on the project and will post more as we find out the details.

The Central Planning Authority last met on 15 December but no agendas have yet been posted for 2022.