LC landfill fires put out but crews still at GT dump

DEH staff work on a hot spot at the George Town dump (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service was called to several blazes at the Little Cayman landfill last week, officials have now revealed. Police and fire officers, along with staff from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH), went to the scene at around 10:40 on Wednesday night where they were faced with three fires in separate areas, which were about 30-50 feet in length and 30 feet in width.

Although officials said the fires were extinguished, they said that firefighters and DEH staff will remain to monitor the landfill over the weekend.

Meanwhile, CIFS crews are still at the George Town Landfill and expect damping operations to continue into next week. A release from CIFS said the next steps will be decided following an assessment of the situation.