Landowners warned to clear beach access

(CNS): Woody DaCosta, the new chair of the Public Lands Commission and a long time vocal advocate for retaining access to local beaches, has told CNS that he means business when it comes to addressing any impediments “to meaningful access to the beach”.

This week the commission’s inspectorate issued a warning to all landowners that it is currently in the process of re-inspecting all public shoreline rights of way and they should remove anything blocking access, as they could be found in breach of the law and they have already found that some landowners have taken deliberate steps to block access.

The increasing attempts by waterfront landowners to prevent the public crossing their land to access the beach is one of particular public concern that goes to the very heart of local culture.

Public Lands Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast said, “Whilst conducting inspections, we came across registered accesses to the shoreline that are purposely blocked by landowners. We want to alert the public that we are currently working towards clearing all blocked registered public accesses and to erect standardized public access signs for better identification of public access points.”

DaCosta said that this commission was going to be very active and was already working hard to ensure public access is properly preserved.

“This commission has the full support of the ministry and we are looking forward to making sure that the public enjoys meaningful access to the beach and that where access is blocked we quickly address the issue,” he said. “Everyone knows I have been very outspoken and publicly articulate about the importance of preserving public access to our beaches.”

Da Costa said that by the New Year the commission would have its own website where minutes of its meetings, maps of beach access points, the legislation that protects access and other related information will be available to the public.

The commission is currently working on the changes required to the laws to ensure ongoing protections and address gaps, DaCosta said. He further noted that the commission hopes to work with the Central Planning Authority to become one of the agencies consulted when access is an issue in a planning application, which is very often the case for beach and waterfront property.

But DaCosta confirmed that the CPA had not consulted the commission or informed them of an application that was listed last week for a multi-million dollar house in Prospect Point where the landowners have applied to have their obligation to provide a 12ft beach access point on the site waived, claiming that it is unnecessary because there are other access points along the road where the home will be built.

The minutes indicating whether or not the request was considered and what the outcome was are not yet available.