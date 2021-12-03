Hospital numbers fall but 7th COVID patient dies

(CNS): A seventh person has died “from COVID related causes”, according to Thursday’s report from Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, but as with the previous death, no details were give about the patient’s state of health and whether COVID-19 was the primary cause of death. The number of COVID patients in hospital has dropped to just 14 from a high of 29 just over a week ago. Two patients are on ventilators and several others require extra oxygen.

The numbers of cases as of 8am Thursday were back up to 120, following a slight dip in Wednesday’s report. All the new cases were within the community as of 8am Thursday. There are now 3,867 active cases of the virus and 4,497 people in isolation.

Over on the Sister Islands, there were no new cases and Faith Hospital confirmed there are just 14 active cases on Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. Across all three islands, the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic is now 7,444.

In a video message about the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, recorded on Wednesday, Dr Lee said it appears to be highly infectious but more information was still needed on how infectious the new variant is and how effective the vaccines are against it. As the world waits while scientists do their part to study Omicron, Dr Lee urged people to do all they could to protect themselves.

“Consider carefully whether you need to hold a party, or whether you need to go to a party, or whether you need to go to a gathering. I very much appreciate this is a festive time and a time for gatherings, but it’s also exactly for that reason that we need to give careful consideration to our decisions, and whether they may accidentally stir up or cause an increased threat or spread of SARS-CoV-2,” he said.

“For the vulnerable, of course, it’s particularly the elderly that we’re concerned about and anybody with an immune suppressed system. As we’ve seen with the outbreak at the Pines, and in other older people, there are big concerns that this virus is able to reach even people who we are trying to protect, so we really need to redouble our efforts in this regard.”

Referring to the new regulations relating to travellers requiring those arriving from certain southern African countries to quarantine for the full 14 days, he also said that all positive people who have travelled must seek a PCR test, and isolate with all their primary contacts until they are cleared.

He said health authority lab technicians are undertaking the necessary tests to detect Omicron and running gene sequencing as well. “We’re redoubling our efforts to try and look at these more frequently, because we’re well aware that looking to see what’s moving in our community is important in us understanding how we fight it both here and internationally,” the CMO added.

Meanwhile, the percentage of the population that has now had at least one dose of COVID-19 has increased to 82%, while 79% has completed the two-dose course and 16% has also had a booster. Next Monday all adults will be given access to booster shots.