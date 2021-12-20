Heavy machinery falls off trailer
(CNS): Friday’s usual traffic chaos was compounded early Friday afternoon when a piece of heavy equipment fell of its trailer at Grand Harbour, blocking the road. Fortunately, no one was hurt when the digger tipped off the truck it was being transported on as the driver navigated the roundabout heading east. But the police had to close the roads around the area in order to remove the piece of machinery, causing evening more tailbacks than usual.
Category: Local News
The roundabout at Hurleys is a nightmare, especially now with the lane-dividing “canes” installed! More accidents waiting to happen there!
Every morning about 6.10am a dump truck with no headlights drives along this stretch in the pitch black. He has his hazards on and that is it. How can this vehicle (and many others) not have been stopped by the RCIP?
It would be prime time for the Gov to make some money for all of the traffic violations happening along this stretch early.
If a tree falls in the forest…
Imagine if someone was walking or cycling on the outside lane at the time – crushed to death. Imagine if it toppled in a lane and a car next to it – crushed to death.
Complete fools driving heavy equipment on our roads. We all see this recklessness daily!
The sign says Gave Way and I guess it did.
Speed, centrifugal force and high center of gravity. The driver was obviously lacking some physics.
You must be a comedian, these drivers are just cowboys racing around our roads without any consideration of the other road users. The annoying thing is the police seem to just turn a blind eye to it and then our politicians give us a lot of lip service on what they are going to do about the wildness on our roads. Where are Roy & Alden now?
Now he has empirical data….lol.
@12:19 would say he is lacking a brain.
Lacking understanding. No shortage on physics.
I pass the G.T. port several times a day and each day it seems the dump trucks are loaded even higher than before, heaped way over the sides of the truck. I thought there were limits on the loads they can carry using a weighbridge but this cannot be happening.
I suggest the Human Resources lady who is now “Port Director” addresses this issue as it affects the safety of all road users.
That roundabout will ultimately be the death of many.
These drivers of the various trucks need to be held more accountable for what they are doing. Many times you have improperly loaded dump trucks and equipment trailers just racing around and it seems the well funded police just turn a blind eye. You have these old dump trucks with some strapping the tailgate from coming open dripping dirty fluid onto to vehicles behind it; best one is those trucks hauling old metal from the dump with a piece of plywood and a strap holding it in place. That is a clear safety & road hazard but nothing is done yet the police get more money? Sure seems like things are not being taken care of or perhaps their is a double standard of who gets away with what around Cayman.
Did this driver pass a test or get his license illegally?
Driver, or loading team, or supervisor, are they all the same person?
Taking the “yeah mon” attitude to safety measures can have deadly results. Thankfully, no one was killed this time around. The person responsible for securing the equipment should have his license suspended until he completes a series of safety courses.
Obviously it was not secured to the trailer at all or the truck and trailer would have flipped too. Just because something is heavy doesn’t mean you don’t have to secure it on a trailer or in the back of a truck.
This driver and the owner of the vehicle need to be held responsible plus be made to pay all the associated costs involved; including any police or fire responders that had to attend because this incident is not a fault of the tax paying public so why should we have to foot the bill for their incompetence. Seems like this ties into the poor driving and lack of respect for our road laws that our elected representatives were just talking about in the LA or will it be another case of talk but no action?
And all those over-filled unsecorded load third-hand dump trucks to race around moving the illegally quarried aggregate. Compounding failure is the prevailing construction industry standard. They jack break right past the disengaged RCIPS.
Maybe it is a cultural thing?
I am off island. What are they building that is so ugly? Aura something….Either low income dorms or future quarantine facilities?
More over priced NCB crap….. way over priced if you ask me.
but no one did
Maybe but absolute quality!
Its a high priced Round-About viewing gallery.” The Views are impeccable , Amazing ” …….
Never been a better time to crash.
I have just noticed that roundabout is so close to this, I assume, residential building that, light and noise pollution, toxic fumes will be affecting its residents 24×7. Mind boggling how this got an approval from all the departments and agencies that guard people’s health, life and enjoyment of living.
Are they going to install bollards to create a protective perimeter? How noise, light pollution and toxicity will be mitigated? I doubt anyone will be able to get restful night sleep in this building.