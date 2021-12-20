Heavy machinery falls off trailer

Heavy equipment accident at Grand Harbour

(CNS): Friday’s usual traffic chaos was compounded early Friday afternoon when a piece of heavy equipment fell of its trailer at Grand Harbour, blocking the road. Fortunately, no one was hurt when the digger tipped off the truck it was being transported on as the driver navigated the roundabout heading east. But the police had to close the roads around the area in order to remove the piece of machinery, causing evening more tailbacks than usual.