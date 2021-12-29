Health insurance payment programme extended

(CNS): The PACT government will continue picking up the tab for the health insurance cover for thousands of Caymanian tourism and hospitality workers until the end of March, given that the return of the tourism industry remains precarious. Those applying for this latest round of the Health Insurance Premium Payment Assistance Programme (PPAP) must do so by Wednesday, 29 December.

From the beginning of May 2021 to date, the health ministry and the Health Insurance Commission have helped almost 8,000 people to cover their health insurance premiums, costing around CI$861,000.

“As everyone is painfully aware, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented persons and businesses with very challenging and unexpected difficulties,” said Health and Wellness Minister Sabrina Turner. “I am happy we are able to offer this assistance once again to those suffering from job loss in partnership with the Health Insurance Commission (HIC).”

The HIC has consulted with the eight approved insurers to obtain their agreement and willingness to continue offering the programme. Once applications have been vetted and confirmed, the approved insurers will submit their invoices to the Ministry of Health and Wellness via the HIC for coverage to be affected for the successful applicants.

“The Ministry of Health will have 45 calendar days after receipt of the monthly invoices to settle amounts due with each approved insurer,” explained Superintendent of Health Insurance Mervyn Conolly.

Applicants for PPAP must be Caymanian, currently residing in the Cayman Islands and presently unemployed or no longer working full time in the tourism and hospitality industries. They must also provide information on their current or most recent health insurance plan, including the premium rate that was paid for the plan.

Premium payment assistance will be considered to provide coverage to the level of the Standard Health Insurance Contract. Once the applications are verified and approved, the Ministry of Health will then plan for the direct payment of the health insurance premium to the health insurance provider.