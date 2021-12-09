Gun suspect goes on the run again

Charles Leonard Walton III

(CNS): Charles Leonard Walton III (24), who is wanted by the police in connection with a shooting in George Town earlier this year, has gone on the run once again. Police said the George Town man was last known to be living in Prospect but has breached bail conditions imposed by the court following his arrest in October after he handed himself in.

It is not clear if Walton has been charged with any firearms offences yet, but police said he is known to be aggressive and believed to be armed and dangerous. Officers are advising the public that he should not be approached. Rather, anyone who sees him should call 911 as soon as they see him.

The public is being reminded that, according to the Police Act (2021 Revision), it is an offence to obstruct, mislead or act in such a way as to prevent the apprehension of a person who has committed an offence. If prosecuted under this section, they may be liable on conviction to a fine of $5,000 or imprisonment for two years or both.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Walton should call the GT Police Station at 949-4222

or 911 if the circumstances are time sensitive. Walton is also encouraged to turn himself in again to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre, or the nearest active police station, at any time, day or night.