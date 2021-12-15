GT man gets 10 years for club car park killing

Mason Bryan

(CNS): Mason Courtney Bryan (29) was handed a ten year prison term on Wednesday for the manslaughter of Recardo Lionel Pars in a nightclub car park at The Strand plaza in August last year. Bryan stabbed Pars during a fight in which prosecutors accept both Pars and his younger brother attacked Bryan, provoking the escalation of the violent encounter.

As he handed down his decision, Justice Roger Chapple accepted that Bryan had a right to defend himself with reasonable force but said that this was way beyond reasonable.

While Bryan may have picked up the knife during the fight, he chose to use it and killed Pars, the judge said.

The fight was only partially caught on CCTV, and Justice Chapple noted that it was difficult to put together the full picture of what happened that night based on evidence from witnesses and Bryan, given that it was dark, fast moving and probably frightening for all those involved.

“But there came a time when it was clear you were under attack,” he said to Bryan.

The crown had changed the charge from murder to manslaughter, as the evidence that emerged shed light on the circumstances. Bryan pleaded guilty to that charge at the beginning of this year, which led Justice Chapple to reduce his original fifteen-year prison sentence to ten years, giving him full credit for the admission.

The judge said that Bryan was no stranger to violence, having been jailed in 2014 for an armed robbery. However, Justice Chapple said he believed that in this case Bryan had not intended to kill Pars, though he had clearly meant to inflict very serious harm. Pars was stabbed in both the leg and the chest.

Justice Chapple described the case as tragic for the Pars family, who had spoken movingly of the deceased, who was the elder brother to four siblings and the father of a five-year-old boy.

“Pars was the same age as you and had his whole life ahead of him… which was unnecessarily cut short,” the judge told Bryan, as he handed down his sentence, noting that this was another case that would add to the worrying statistics of knife crime in the Cayman Islands.