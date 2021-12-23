George Town joins in bid to become a city

Waterfront area of George Town

(CNS): The capital of the Cayman Islands is one of three overseas territory towns that has been allowed for the first time to make a bid to get city status as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. The application for George Town to become a city was submitted by the London Office and supported by the governor, and has been added to the list of 38 other applications coming from the UK as well as Stanley in the Falkland Islands and Gibraltar. Cayman is the only Caribbean territory making a bid and officials said that George Town had a good story to tell.

While there are no direct financial benefits in gaining city status and no costs for applying, officials said it elevates the profile of a place; winning can provide a boost to local communities and open up new opportunities for people who live there.

The competition is part of a series of planned celebrations to mark Queen Elizabeth’s historic 70-year reign. In an official press release announcing the competition, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Steve Barclay, who is organising the project, said it was a celebration of the rich and diverse communities which make up not only the United Kingdom, but further afield in the Falklands, Gibraltar and the Cayman Islands.

“It’s fitting that, as we look towards celebrating the 70 year reign of Her Majesty the Queen, we extend the competition to include those parts of the world which also hold her so dearly,” he said. “City status is not only about local pride, it can deliver real levelling up benefits for businesses and the local area which is clear from the high number of applications. A sincere best of luck to all those who have applied.”

Applicants were asked to talk about the distinct identity and community which they felt meant that their area deserved to become a city, as well as the royal associations of their area. An expert panel will work closely with ministers to make their recommendations, before being approved by the Queen. The final decision will be taken in the spring 2022 and announced shortly afterwards as part of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.