Fraudster given seat on transport board

Edlin Myles (from social media)

(CNS): Edlin Myles, who was convicted of using his previous position on a government board to con would-be tenants of the housing trust to buy insurance from him, has been appointed to the Public Transport Board. Despite being given a six-month sentence for the significant fraud and breach of the public’s trust when he was the deputy chair of the National Housing and Development Trust, the PACT Government has given Myles a seat on another oversight board.

This one deals with the approval of licences for watersports operators, taxi and limousine drivers, as well as regular, school and tour buses. According to the Cabinet note reflecting governments meeting last week, Myles (69) is joined by Patricia Ulett, Colin Redden and Colleen Burke as new members of the board.

The George Town man, once a prominent member of the defunct United Democratic Party and a well known local musician, was found guilty of seven counts of obtaining or attempting to obtain a pecuniary advantage in 2014, after he told clients of the government low-cost housing scheme that they had to buy insurance from him in order to secure one of the trust’s homes.

As the deputy chair of the board governing the housing project, he was in a position of trust and the clients believed that they had to do what Myles said, even though they despite struggled to find the cash.

At the time the judge pointed to the breach of trust and how Myles had abused his position for his own advantage. Myles appealed the sentence and conviction and managed to secure bail for almost 18 months as he awaited the appeal hearing.

But on the day of the appeal in November 2015, he dropped his appeal against the conviction and instead appealed the jail time. However, the higher court upheld the six-month sentence because of the beach of trust and what was described as the “egregious nature” of the crime, in which Myles had used his position to manipulate those who could least afford it.