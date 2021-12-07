Four men arrested over ganja and gambling

(CNS): Four West Bay men between the ages of 24 and 59 were arrested Friday following a bust relating to ganja and lottery tickets at two addresses in the district in the vicinity of West Church Street. When police arrived at the first address, two men fled but officers caught and detained one of them, while the other man got away.

Officers searched the detained man and the property. They also searched other people at the location and found a quantity of suspected ganja on one of them. Altogether, 31 small packages and two clear packages of suspected ganja were found at the premises, along with lottery ticket books.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for resisting arrest and on suspicion of consumption of ganja. A second man, age 43, was arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja.

Officers then raided the second address and searched the people present and the premises. One man was found to be in possession of a lottery ticket and another man was found with records of lottery transactions as well as a quantity of cash. A quantity of suspected ganja was also found at the premises.

Two men, aged 50 and 59, were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling.

A 51-year-old man of George Town was also arrested on suspicion of threats to kill in relation to a previous incident.

The matter is currently under investigation. The arrested men were transported to the Cayman Islands Detention Centre and have subsequently been granted bail as investigations continue.