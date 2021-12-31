Four charities receive $642K in public grants

(CNS): On 23 December the Ministry of Social Development gave CI$642,379 to four charities in extraordinary grants to help with specific projects. The one-off payments were given to the four non-profits for needs and projects that fall outside the scope of existing funding or agreements they have with government. The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre was given CI$325,000, the National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO) recieved $177,379, the Hope for Today Foundation (HTF) CI$90,000, and Meals on Wheels CI$50,000.

“These NPOs play a crucial role in our community, providing vital services and assistance to a diverse array of vulnerable people in the Cayman Islands, including children, victims of domestic abuse as well as substance abuse/addiction, and older persons,” said Minister André Ebanks, who noted that the grants were “derived from identified savings” from his ministry.

The Crisis Center, which received the largest grant, will be using the money to build an enhanced emergency shelter for its clients, who are women and children in dire situations and potential victims of domestic abuse. The NCVO will use its money to fund security measures and urgent repairs to its foster home.

The HTF will use its grant to fund operating expenses. The charity operates a sober living facility for recovering addicts. Up till now the HTF has been solely supported by the private sector, but it is now taking on more clients, some of whom are directed by the courts.

The ministry will monitor the work performed by the non-profit with this grant and, if the desired outcomes are produced, will aim to enter into a purchase agreement with HTF in 2023.

Meals on Wheels provides hot, nutritious meals to seniors and others who are homebound in the community, from Monday to Friday throughout the 52 weeks of the year. The government grant will support its relocation to a new facility and the purchase of new equipment in order tTo meet current and growing demand for this service.

Chief Officer Eric Bush said the Ministry of Investment, Innovation and Social Development was working towards a more coordinated network of social development in the new year. The ministry is also working on new legislation, policies and procedures to produce more durable solutions that address root causes and a view to transition those in need to an improved living standard over time.