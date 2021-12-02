Fly-tippers leave rubbish by ‘No Littering’ signs
(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has been tackling a surge of illegal dumping in West Bay and Newlands, officials have said. There have been huge piles of bulk items and construction material dumped at the Ed Bush Sport Complex, right next to clear signs that forbid this and list the penalties for doing so.
Fly-tipping has also happened along the median of the Newlands Bypass, where there was no indication that this was a temporary dumpsite. But clearing the large amount of randomly dumped bulk waste is straining the department’s already stretched resources.
“We have been forced to redirect resources to clear these sites on numerous occasions, despite several signs warning people about the penalty for illegal dumping,” said DEH Director Richard Simms.
He noted that the recently concluded bulk waste collection by the DEH was a kerbside exercise and residents were never advised of temporary debris sites. “Let’s not make more excuses,” he said. “It is everyone’s responsibility to keep the environment clean and stop littering.”
Dumping waste at sites other than the George Town or the Sister Islands landfills is against the law. The penalty for illegal dumping and littering can result in six months imprisonment and a minimum fine of $500. This unlawful practice should be reported to the DEH or the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.
The George Town Landfill operates from 7am to 5pm on weekdays, until 1pm on Saturday. The landfill drop-off facility at the gate is accessible to the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.
For more information contact the DEH at 949-6696 or email dehcustomerservice@gov.ky.
Category: Environmental Health, Health
There’s some disgustingly lazy people on this rock.
Newlands bypass has a very sharp CCTV system there, shouldn’t be too hard to see who dumped stuff.
Fix the damn dump!
When was the last time someone was charged with, found guilty of, and assigned the fees associated with this crime, as posted on that sign?
Asking for a friend.
That sign is a polite request, with no enforcement behind it, and everybody knows it.
Rules are not laws until they are enforced.
Looks like West Bayers can’t be bothered to drive all the way to Barkers any more.
This is called “shitting on your own doorstep”. Shameful acts committed by loathsome mendicants.
Absolutely NO excuse for littering. But when will DEH realize that most districts, but especially the larger ones, need a permanent dumpster location? People are NOT going to stop dumping but SOME people who can’t be bothered to drive their shit to the GT landfill would dump it in a proper dumpster in their own district, if same were available ALL the time”
Oh, I forgot – common sense is not at all common in Cayman’s Civil Service.
World Class, Mr. Franz!
There is no penalty for this, ever.
I think I’m right in saying that since the anti littering law was introduced in the late eighties, there’s never been a successful prosecution under it. A classic example of passing laws for the optics and not the reality.