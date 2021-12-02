Fly-tippers leave rubbish by ‘No Littering’ signs

Garbage by ‘No Littering’ sign

(CNS): The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has been tackling a surge of illegal dumping in West Bay and Newlands, officials have said. There have been huge piles of bulk items and construction material dumped at the Ed Bush Sport Complex, right next to clear signs that forbid this and list the penalties for doing so.

Fly-tipping has also happened along the median of the Newlands Bypass, where there was no indication that this was a temporary dumpsite. But clearing the large amount of randomly dumped bulk waste is straining the department’s already stretched resources.

“We have been forced to redirect resources to clear these sites on numerous occasions, despite several signs warning people about the penalty for illegal dumping,” said DEH Director Richard Simms.

He noted that the recently concluded bulk waste collection by the DEH was a kerbside exercise and residents were never advised of temporary debris sites. “Let’s not make more excuses,” he said. “It is everyone’s responsibility to keep the environment clean and stop littering.”

Dumping waste at sites other than the George Town or the Sister Islands landfills is against the law. The penalty for illegal dumping and littering can result in six months imprisonment and a minimum fine of $500. This unlawful practice should be reported to the DEH or the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The George Town Landfill operates from 7am to 5pm on weekdays, until 1pm on Saturday. The landfill drop-off facility at the gate is accessible to the public and small vehicles 24 hours per day.