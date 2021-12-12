Fire-fighters have smouldering dump under control

Operational area of the George Town landfill

(CNS): Officials from the Cayman Islands Fire Service and the Department of Environmental Health said Saturday that the situation at the landfill was under control, following the flare-up last Sunday, but that fire crews would likely remain there until next week to ensure that the remaining hot spots are cooled and do not re-ignite.

The fire, which was about 100 feet in diameter, was in the area of the landfill where new rubbish is placed and was caused by flammable waste being mixed in with regular waste, the DEH believes. While the flames were put out Monday, all week the rubbish pile has continued to smoulder in at least five different spots.

“We want to reassure the public that our team has the site under control,” said CIFS Division Manager Randy Rankin. “While there are no open flames, our CIFS crews along with DEH remain on site diligently to dampen and reduce the areas of smoke and occurrence of any further flare-ups to ensure members of the public can carry on safely in their daily movements.”

Rankin thanked all those involved as well as the public for their support and patience, as they continue the work at the site. He said that the fire service was hopeful it would being the operation to a close next week.

DEH Assistant Director Michael Haworth said the teams at the department have also been working diligently to help the this past to monitor the aftermath of the blaze and with the investigative work. He also urged people to follow proper disposal measures for flammable materials, such as batteries.

