Fire crews stretched as landfill burned

CIFS fights dump fire (file photo)

(CNS): Cayman Islands Fire Service crews were saving lives at a major collision in Red Bay on Sunday night at around 10:20, when they were also called out to deal with yet another blaze at the George Town landfill. This stretched the fire service and led to the Franks Sound crews being moved to Spotts to remain on standby for the entire island.

This latest fire was about 100 yards in diameter, located in the pile where new rubbish is currently being dumped but in a different part of the operational area of the landfill that was smouldering last week. It is believed to have been caused by flammable waste being mixed in with other recently arrived waste.

Fire crews from West Bay were the first to arrive to work alongside the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) to extinguish the blaze, as officers from the central fire station were still cutting people free from the fatal crash in Red Bay.

Straight after that they were called to a fire alarm at a George Town Primary School before they were eventually able to move on to the dump to help battle that blaze. This was eventually extinguished in the early hours of Monday morning.

However, fire crews remained on the site Tuesday containing the hot spots, as the area continued to smoulder.

CIFS and DEH officials are asking the public to follow proper disposal measures for flammable materials. “All batteries should be handled with care. Batteries that have been improperly disposed of can damage the environment, harm people and cause fires,” said DEH Director Richard Simms.

“We all have a role to play in preserving our environment and our health today for a better future for all. The careless act of disposing batteries as ordinary waste could have a very negative impact on our lives,” he added.

Batteries used in cellphones, cameras, pagers, two-way radios, calculators, small cordless tools, and other personal digital devices can be recycled by placing them into the Blue Battery Recycling Collection Tubes located at all supermarkets and other locations.

Lead acid batteries, such as those used in automobiles, boats, motorcycles and outdoor power equipment, and batteries used in hybrid and fully electronic vehicles should be taken to landfills, garages or any retailer that sells them.

Proper disposal of batteries will not only reduce the number of fires at the landfill but it will have a positive impact on the environment, as many batteries contain corrosive materials and heavy metals that threaten human health and the environment, officials said, as they also asked the public to take batteries out of derelict vehicles and disposed of them at the landfills.