Fire crews still on site as dump continues to burn

Fire officer at the dump (file photo)

(CNS): Firefighters are still at the George Town landfill, as there are now five more spots that are smouldering across the operational and open area of the dump. The Cayman Islands Fire Service carried out an assessment Thursday morning and identified these five additional areas of concern. The crews are expected to remain on site until further notice and regular assessments will be conducted as damping operations continue to prevent more flare-ups. CIFS crews have been there consistently since the major fire on Sunday night, which the Department of Environmental Health believes was caused by batteries that were mixed in with household waste.

The open garbage area of the dump has seen numerous small and larger fires over the last few weeks as all of the rubbish collected from across the island is being dumped in one area while Dart continues the remediation work on the rest of the dump.

More than $20 million has been set aside to continue the remediation of the dump, though discussions on the next major part of the ReGen project for the waste-to energy facility have not concluded. Premier Wayne Panton has taken over this project from the health ministry, placing it under his Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency.

Speaking in Finance Committee this week, Panton said that negotiations over this part of the project continue and he was not yet in a position to talk about the status publicly. However, he said that government was committed to seeing it through.