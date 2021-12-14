Fewer DV reports in 2021 but concerns remain

(CNS): Gender-based violence continues to be a major issue in the Cayman Islands. The RCIPS has said that this year police responded to 1,517 incidents of domestic violence, a significant drop from 2020, when they investigated 2,288 incidents, 71% of which involved female victims. Offering its support to the recent campaign, 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, the RCIPS said its message was one of zero lenience toward perpetrators.

The Family Support Unit recently secured protection orders through the court for some very vulnerable victims of gender-based violence, demonstrating the commitment to combat this type of crime.

The RCIPS said it is also working closely with partner agencies such as the Department of Children and Family Services and as part of groups like the Alliance to End Domestic Violence and the CI Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) to spread awareness about gender-based violence, and streamline the process of assisting victims.

“While gender-based violence is a global concern, we at the RCIPS remain committed to working with our partner agencies to do all we can to reduce the number of persons that become victims of such violence, and to reduce the recurrence of such acts of violence,” said Inspector Dausea Scott, head of the RCIPS Family Support Unit.

“For the year 2021 to date, the RCIPS has responded to 1,517 incidents of domestic violence, a reduction of 408 compared to the same period in 2020, and we hope to see a continued reduction in the numbers next year and beyond.”

Anyone of any gender who is a victim of gender-based violence is urged to make a report to the RCIPS or to any partner agency. If you are not comfortable making an official report, these partner agencies also offer various forms of support. People who know or suspect that someone else is experiencing such violence are encouraged to offer support in any way possible, which may also include reporting your suspicions through official channels.

Key Numbers:



911 – Emergency Services (Or your local police station)



943-2422 – Cayman Islands Crisis Centre 24hr Crisis Line



649-5437 – Kids Helpline



949-1693 – Department of Community Rehabilitation



949-0006 – Family Resource Centre



949-8789 – The Counselling Centre



945-8869 – Legal Befrienders Clinic. *only available by phone Tuesdays & Thursdays 5:30-6:30pm*



949-0545 – Multi-agency Safe-guarding Hub (MASH)

946-0024 – Needs Assessment Unit



1-800-534-6463 – Mental Health Helpline



Estella’s Place (run by the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre) is also available for walk-in appointments. Call 949-0366 to make an appointment, or contact Carol-Anne Fordyce at 623-4825 or carol-anne.fordyce@cicc.ky