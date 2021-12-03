Ex-soccer star jailed for 44 months for violent rampage

Derrin Kennedy Ebanks

(CNS): Derrin Kennedy Ebanks (32) was sentenced on Thursday to three years and eight months in jail, having been convicted this summer of several charges relating to a violent, drunken rampage against three women last September. Ebanks had been bailed following his conviction by a jury in August and therefore began serving his prison term immediately after sentencing.

The one-time local soccer star, who played for Cayman in the World Cup qualifiers in 2011, had denied all of the allegations and accused the women of provoking him and starting the fights. According to the social workers’ reports read to the court, Ebanks was still showing no remorse about his crimes.

Ebanks had beaten the three women, two of whom were former girlfriends, at two different homes in West Bay. He had first turned up drunk and angry at the home of his child’s mother, where he had beaten up both her and a friend who was staying with her, fracturing the nose of one of them and knocking the other through a glass coffee table.

He then moved on to the house of another former girlfriend, whom he terrorized and assaulted. He remained there for the whole night.

As she handed down the prison time for Ebanks, Justice Cheryll Richards outlined a number of aggravating factors during the ordeal suffered by the women, including the abuse of the position of trust he had as the father of the child of one of his victims, and the violence that had taken place in front of that child.