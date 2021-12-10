Ex-college worker guilty in child porn case

(CNS): Freddy Manuel Diaz-Christian (33), from West Bay a former member of staff at the University College of the Cayman Islands and father of two, has been found guilty of possessing images and accessing child pornography on-line and has been remanded in custody pending sentencing in the New Year. Diaz was convicted of accessing indecent images of young children and babies. He was arrested and charged after US law enforcement authorities had alerted the RCIPS that a Cayman-based IP address was being used to access and download child pornography which following an investigation was connected to Diaz’s home.

As the crown outlined its case against Diaz when the trial opened last month the prosecutor told the jury that category A images showing sexual penetration of a child between 18 to 24 months old. The crown also said the online history revealed that Diaz’s had used his computer to access the videos and image time, and time, and time again in the early hours of the morning.

Diaz had denied the charges and during the trial had tried to imply that friends and family who visited his house frequently could have access to his computer but was unable to offer any support for the suggestion. This contention was supported by his wife who when she gave evidence refused to accept that her husband could commit such an offence.

It took the jury just over two hours to find him guilty, Thursday. Remanding him in custody the judge pointed out that he was facing a lengthy prison term