Dump on Cabinet agenda but no details revealed

ReGen work on the landfill (from social media)

(CNS): Cabinet was updated last week on what’s happening with the integrated solid waste management system, according to the note released by officials summarizing the weekly meeting of government’s frontbench ministers and the governor. But other than noting that Cabinet “approved a guarantee of payment to the Decco Consortium”, no other details were released about the plans for this long awaited project.

As another year draws to a close after Dart was selected to develop the waste-to-energy facility and recycling systems in October 2017, there is still no full agreement on the table.

For over a year Dart has been working on the remediation of the existing landfill in George town, leaving just a small area of the dump for active operations. This is costing government around $24 million per year and is a separate arrangement from the overall project, now known as ReGen, which deals with the wider issues of WTE, reducing the amount of garbage generated, as well as reusing things, recycling and composting.

The PACT Government struck a preliminary deal with the Dart Group, the islands’ largest landowner and investor whose flagship town, Camana Bay, was created next to the current landfill. However, PACT has not yet completed that agreement.

Speaking during Finance Committee recently, Premier Wayne Panton, who has taken over the responsibility for this project, placing it under his ministry for sustainability, said discussions were still ongoing with Dart over the full deal.

During the last few weeks the remediation work moved to the next phase, when engineers began capping the part of the dump that is no longer in use. “ReGen teams have rolled the first layer of geosynthetic clay liners,” Dart officials said in a social media post. “Capping the landfill stops smells, prevents pests and reduces fire risk.”

Meanwhile, fire crews were still on site on the operational side of the landfill on Monday, as the dump continued to smoulder following an major fire just over one week ago and a series of small blazes over the last few weeks.