Daily COVID cases fall in line with drop in PCR tests
(CNS): In today’s coronavirus report, Public Health officials recorded the lowest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Cayman Islands since the middle of October, as PCR test numbers fell to just 530, revealing 61 new infections including one in a traveller. It is not yet clear if this fall in test and infection numbers reflects a decline in spread since the positive rate is 11.5%.
Over the last week that rate has yo-yoed from a low of just under 7% to a high of 15%. There are still 3,645 active confirmed cases of the virus, including ten on Cayman Brac, and there are 14 COVID-positive patients in hospital. Alongside those with the virus, several hundred contacts are also quarantining. The number of people in some form of isolation is now 4,208.
The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic is now 7,724, with almost 7,000 of those cases recorded over the last three months.
There were no COVID-19 vaccination clinics held on Monday, 6 December.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
The utility of PCR tests may be questionable going forward:
“Scientists have discovered a “stealth version of Omicron which cannot be distinguished from other variants using the PCR tests that public health officials deploy to gain a quick picture of its spread around the world”, scientists have said.
The stealth variant has many mutations in common with standard Omicron, but it lacks a particular genetic change that allows lab-based PCR tests to be used. It has a specific deletion of a genome which means it cannot be detected.”
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/2021/12/07/stealth-version-of-omicron-avoids-detection-on-pcr-tests/
From this evenings international news:
“Early data from South Africa suggests the Omicron variant can partially evade protection from the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Researchers found there was about a fortyfold reduction in vaccine-induced antibodies that could neutralise the Omicron variant relative to an earlier strain.”
CNS: This is the same story from Reuters. I couldn’t find this one exactly – Study suggests Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine may only partially protect against Omicron
But good news, Evening Standard – Omicron: early data from South Africa suggests variant results in less severe illness
Just get on with it and bring in vaccine passports. If you are unvaccinated and die it is preventable. Get vaccinated and you will be fine.
People aren’t reporting positives and going on about their lives as if nothing matters. They aren’t reporting to avoid quarantine. Simple explanation.
Cayman’s first Covid wave is declining! Vaccinated persons have been kept safe from harm.
Let us celebrate, open the borders completely and get rid of the silly ineffective and Travel Cayman bureaucracy.
Time to rescind quarantine for children and restore freedoms for all Caymanians!
Oh, just end this now. Enough is enough. Want a vax, get one. Don’t want a vax, fine, roll the dice. Whatever. Get rid of all the regulations. F-it. None of it makes any difference anyway.
Stop the xmas party madness
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-59561876
Dropping? While vaccinated deaths from Covid still hover at zero?
Em @ 07/5:48pm – Er…”vaccinated deaths from Covid”??? What does that phrase even mean? Translate please, or let me try for you. Maybe “covid deaths of those vaccinated”?
Are persons who test positive on a home LFT still required to do a PCR? And if not are the LFT results being included in the official numbers ?
Nobody in their right mind would report a positive lateral flow.
Duh! Stop the testing and this all will go away.
6800 people died in the U.K. from alcohol in 2021
Anyone got the figures for Cayman? I’ll bet it’s more than Covid every year.
Alcoholism is not contagious
This is but a blip. We need far more data to determine what this means. And colder weather coming and people from colder weather.
colder weather in Cayman? We still stay outside even in the winter.