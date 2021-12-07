Daily COVID cases fall in line with drop in PCR tests

(CNS): In today’s coronavirus report, Public Health officials recorded the lowest number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Cayman Islands since the middle of October, as PCR test numbers fell to just 530, revealing 61 new infections including one in a traveller. It is not yet clear if this fall in test and infection numbers reflects a decline in spread since the positive rate is 11.5%.

Over the last week that rate has yo-yoed from a low of just under 7% to a high of 15%. There are still 3,645 active confirmed cases of the virus, including ten on Cayman Brac, and there are 14 COVID-positive patients in hospital. Alongside those with the virus, several hundred contacts are also quarantining. The number of people in some form of isolation is now 4,208.

The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic is now 7,724, with almost 7,000 of those cases recorded over the last three months.

There were no COVID-19 vaccination clinics held on Monday, 6 December.