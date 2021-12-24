Cruise ship’s testing regime behind cancellation

Holland America’s Nieuw Statendam

(CNS): The tourism ministry issued a press release Thursday evening blaming the testing protocols on board the Nieuw Statendam cruise ship for the decision to cancel the one-off visit that had been scheduled next week as dummy run for the return of regular ship calls next year. A day after Premier Wayne Panton revealed that the Holland America vessel due to arrive on 28 December would not be coming, officials said the cruise line was unable to meet the recent change in policy here for all travellers to have a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 24 hours old.

“While strict embarkation protocols are in place for passengers prior to boarding the ship, the day prior testing requirement for disembarkation in Grand Cayman unfortunately could not be accommodated,” the ministry said in a press release.

The decision to allow this one-off call had been to “stress test the safety protocols and policies” in place to minimize the spread of COVID-19, but the cruise failed that test.

The ministry stated that staff had worked in collaboration with representatives from the Holland America Line and its parent company Carnival Corporation to ensure that all disembarking passengers and crew were fully vaccinated, the capacity was reduced to a maximum of 1,600 and that Grand Cayman was the first port of call on the ship’s itinerary.

However, the idea of so many people coming ashore several days after their last test proved the sticking point for the tourism ministry.

Dwayne Seymour, who is acting as tourism minister since Kenneth Bryan is on leave, said government had not taken the decision to cancel lightly and regretted the inconvenience to all concerned, including the cruise line, cruise businesses and passengers.

“While uncertainties persist regarding the spread of the virus, adopting a cautious approach is the right thing to do,” he said. “The cancellation of this single cruise ship call will ensure that the Cayman Islands is better able to protect our people and we look forward to welcoming cruise tourism business in 2022 when it is safer to do so.”

However, creating safe cruising in the age of COVID is proving very difficult as outbreaks continue on board ships as they return to the seas. The decision to allow this test-run in the first place was not a popular one and the decision to cancel has been broadly welcomed.