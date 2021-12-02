Crown accepts killer was provoked in fight

Mason Bryan

(CNS): Mason Courtney Bryan (29) was provoked and had been involved in a violent encounter with his victim when he stabbed and killed Recardo Lionel Pars (27) outside the nightclub complex at The Strand plaza in August, prosecutors told the court Thursday. The crown has accepted that Bryan, who has admitted manslaughter, was in a fight with both Pars and his brother, Dante. Bryan had sustained injuries before he pulled out a knife during the violence and lashed out at Pars, stabbing him in the leg and fatally in the chest at around 3:00am on 29 August. Pars was rushed to the hospital by a friend but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bryan, who appeared in court Thursday for his first hearing in relation to the sentence, was arrested the following day at his George Town home on Watlers Road and his injuries were noted by the police.

Piecing together the evidence recorded on a cell phone and given by several witnesses, the crown has accepted Bryan’s claims that he was getting beaten up by Pars and his brother. He was on the floor being kicked and punched when he saw the knife on the floor, picked it up and then stabbed at his assailant.

Scott Wainwright, the prosecutor in the case, told the judge that it was clear there had been a certain amount of violence against Bryan by the deceased and his brother. He said the plea to manslaughter had been accepted on the basis that Bryan was provoked, as it appears the fight was started by the Pars brothers and he was trying to defend himself.

But Bryan had then lost control as he fought against Pars, who was unarmed, as he stabbed him in the chest.

In setting out the prosecution’s position regarding the elements of the case, Wainwright noted the aggravating factors in the crime, which included the use of the knife, compounded by the fact that the stabbing took place in the early hours of the morning outside a liquor licensed premises and a public place.

The prosecutor also noted that it was a fast moving fight, which was one of a least two separate and violent incidents that occurred in the same parking lot that night.

He also noted the impact on Pars family, in which the deceased was the eldest of six children and had become a father figure to his siblings after they lost their father just a year before Pars was also killed. A victim impact statement from Pars’ mother revealed how devastated the whole family was about his loss.

The court also heard that Bryan has previous convictions, including one for robbery and possession of an imitation gun in connection with a hold-up at Chisholm’s supermarket in North Side in 2014, for which he received four years in jail.

Following the crown’s outlining of the case, the hearing was adjourned until Monday, when Bryan’s defence team will argue in mitigation on his behalf in relation to the time he will serve.