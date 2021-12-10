Cross-ministry approach planned to tackle homes crisis

NDHT Project in East End in June 2021

(CNS): At least four ministries from the PACT Government will be involved in a wide number of plans and policies aimed at tackling the emerging housing crisis impacting Caymanians from all walks of life, as the real estate sector has created an unsustainable situation relating to property prices across the Cayman Islands.

Among the proposals set out in the budget, government plans to sell sub-divisions on crown land at cost, use the Cayman Islands Development Bank for home loans and create transitional accommodation for the homeless.

In addition to the housing ministry’s efforts to start building as many as 100 affordable homes, the ministers responsible for lands, social affairs and finance will all be involved in projects aimed at helping people realise the dream of home ownership.

In his Budget Policy Statement, Premier Wayne Panton spoke directly about the problem that development has caused for ordinary people when it comes to finding a home. “Caymanians have always proudly striven to own their own home,” he said.

Until recently, this has generally been attainable but things have changed, he said, adding, “Housing and land prices have soared out of reach for most Caymanians, including our well educated young professionals.”

With people sleeping in their cars unable to afford rent, and a starter two-bed home costing more than $400,000, when the average salary is around $3,000 a month, he said that provision was being made in this budget to give families access to decent housing through a variety of projects and policies as part of the PACT Government’s goal to place social justice issues at the centre of its priorities.

Jay Ebanks, the minister responsible for housing, said it was a major priority and the government would empower the National Housing and Development Trust to increase the number of homes it builds over this budget. He said he aimed to build at least 75 affordable homes, but had his eye on a hundred, over the coming budget period and would be looking for new land in George Town.

The government has set aside another $10 million for the housing trust in 2022 and just over $9 million in 2023 but it will also be tackling the housing problem through a number of other polices.

The PACT will be continuing and expanding the government-guaranteed home-assisted mortgages and will be lowering the cost of borrowing through new home loan programmes at the Cayman Islands Development Bank, which falls under the finance ministry and is getting an additional $4.5 million this budget to cover debts.

The ministry is also planning to reduce stamp duty on land for Caymanians and there are plans to reform the Foreclosures Act to make it more equitable.

The minister responsible for lands, Julianna O’Connor-Connolly, has announced plans to use crown land already purchased or newly acquired land to create sub-divisions across the islands to sell to local people at cost to enable them to build their own homes.

The minister revealed plans for what she described as the first planned community on land acquired for the public in East End, where 40 house lots will be made available and preference given to residents in the district. She explained during her budget speech last week that it was separate from the affordable homes programme.

“We will be rolling out an affordable residential land lot programme,” she said. “It will focus on Caymanians who wish to own their very own parcel of land, to construct their own house.”

The minister added, “It is anticipated to fill a gap which we all see today where we have Caymanians that don’t qualify for affordable home programmes due to their income being too high but not high enough to purchase a home in today’s market.”

She said the government will acquire new or use existing land in all of the districts to create these sub-divisions with the necessary roads and other infrastructure, and they will each include at least one lot for a commercial business and a community centre.

There will also be provision for the social affairs ministry to build rental homes for indigent and homeless people. Located across from what is to become a new district public beach, she said this pilot programme, to be launched early next year, was an opportunity to create a well planned out new urban community.

Meanwhile, Social Development Minister André Ebanks outlined plans to address the trap that is causing homelessness. He said people get displaced from their homes when it takes the Needs Assessment Unit too long to help them.

Then when they do get the assistance, they are unable to find a landlord who will rent to them, as the stock of homes that NAU can access is shrinking and these people have nowhere to go. He therefore promised to find housing that government can acquire to rent to those in need.