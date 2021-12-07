COVID takes younger, healthier victims

(CNS): Nine people who were positive for COVID-19 have now died, and unconfirmed information trickling into the public domain via social media, together with revelations made in Parliament suggest that at least three unvaccinated people under the age of 60 with no previous serious health conditions have now succumbed to COVID.

Another two people died over the weekend, including one unvaccinated woman who was only 48 years old. There are currently 15 people admitted to hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 but no other details have been released by officials about those patients.

As of 8am Monday there were still a significant number of people with SARS-CoV-2 in Cayman after another 127 people tested positive over the weekend, including two travellers.

There are currently 3,656 active cases, eleven of them on Cayman Brac, though there were no new reported cases over the weekend on the Sister Islands. 4,309 people are presently in isolation or quarantine.

According to Public Health figures on vaccinations, as at 8am Monday, 6 December, 58,273 people (82% of the population) have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 56,311 individuals (79%) have completed the two-dose course. 12,522 people (18%) have received a third or booster shot.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday night, Premier Wayne Panton defended the PACT Government’s management of the pandemic following criticism from the opposition and reassured the community that they were being cautious and not mismanaging the situation.

He pointed out, once again, that the advisors who were guiding PACT were the same ones who had helped the previous administration, and the government was focused on protecting lives and livelihoods. He said PACT was not taking unnecessary chances and the community outbreak likely happened because of people breaching quarantine due to complacency after being so long without the virus.

Panton also said that many of the challenges surrounding Travel Cayman and Public Health were being ironed out as the government works through the reopening phases.

The premier denied any negligence and promised that the government would remain cautious and continue to monitor the situation.

He revealed that one of the first cases of what has been described as a real COVID death, which is someone who would not have died if they had not been infected, was his aunt. He said she had not been vaccinated, despite his best efforts to persuade her to do so, as well as the efforts of her family, and he urged people to get vaccinated.