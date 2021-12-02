COVID death toll climbs to six as daily cases fall

Governor Martyn Roper and CMO Dr John Lee









(CNS): A woman who was positive for COVID-19 died at the hospital Wednesday, though no other details about this patient have been released. There were just 89 positive community cases of COVID-19 among the batch of 1,275 PCR tests conducted Tuesday, but officials said another patient has died.

As of 8am Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that there were now 3,866 active cases of the virus, with the first indication that what has been the runaway spread of the virus may have peaked, despite yesterday’s still relatively high cases.

With 18 people now in the hospital, the number of serious cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, also appear to be falling. No new cases were reported in the Sister Islands, where there are now just 15 active cases of the virus.

While the country may be at the beginning of a decline in spread, there are still 4,500 people in isolation. But the Health Services Authority has also rolled out a new system for people who need isolation letters. Individuals requiring proof of isolation can still use their positive PCR result from the laboratory or request a letter online here.

A negative PCR exit result may serve as an isolation release notice or, if required, one can be requested through the form. Each request will be verified by a Public Health official to confirm those under mandatory isolation.

“Due to the number of cases in isolation, the requests for these letters through email have been substantial,” stated Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “Within the first few days of releasing the form, we have completed over 200 requests and have caught up on all backlog. This approval process is more automated providing a faster turnaround time going forward.”

Meanwhile, according to the latest COVID vaccine results, 58,124 people (82% of the population) have had had at least one dose and 56,155 (79%) have had two. 11,171 people (16%) have received a booster shot.