COVID cases surge but CMO may cut isolation time

(CNS): With an additional 361 new cases of COVID-19 detected over the Christmas holiday, active cases in Cayman are approaching 4,000, though hospital admissions have fallen to just four patients. Meanwhile, after the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines, Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said the current isolation periods and testing regimes for those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 are under review to “meet the ever evolving situation”.

On Wednesday evening officials said that 78 of the new cases were travellers but 283 were in the community, including five in the Sister Islands, and 198 were probable Omicron cases.

Over the weekend officials conducted 1,504 PCR tests, which means the positivity rate for the holiday grew to a whopping 24% of those tested.

Government has been unable to supply accurate isolation figures for the last two weeks and was again only able to say that, as at midnight on Wednesday, 29 December, despite 3,930 people currently being infected with the virus in Cayman, there were 3,825 people in isolation linked solely to community transmission. The number of travellers and contacts remains unavailable.

Despite the increase in cases, growing evidence that the Omicron variant is far less virulent than previous strains saw the CDC shorten the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five days for those who are not symptomatic.

According to current guidelines here in Cayman, those suspected of having the Omicron variant and their close contacts, regardless of whether they are negative or fully vaccinated, must lock down for two weeks. Dr Newton told Radio Cayman that the current regime was under review.

“Public health relies on evidence and guidance from several international institutions, including WHO, the UK Health Security Agency, ECDC and CDC, on best practices for COVID-19 management. We are aiming to strike the right balance between safeguarding the life of people and ensuring that the country is still functioning as effectively as possible,” she said.

“With this in mind, the CDC’s new guidance on isolation times will be taken into consideration alongside other sources to find the best proposal for the Cayman Islands,” she added.

Vaccine clinics re-opened on Wednesday but there were no new vaccine figures available.