COVID cases surge but CMO may cut isolation time
(CNS): With an additional 361 new cases of COVID-19 detected over the Christmas holiday, active cases in Cayman are approaching 4,000, though hospital admissions have fallen to just four patients. Meanwhile, after the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its guidelines, Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton said the current isolation periods and testing regimes for those who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 are under review to “meet the ever evolving situation”.
On Wednesday evening officials said that 78 of the new cases were travellers but 283 were in the community, including five in the Sister Islands, and 198 were probable Omicron cases.
Over the weekend officials conducted 1,504 PCR tests, which means the positivity rate for the holiday grew to a whopping 24% of those tested.
Government has been unable to supply accurate isolation figures for the last two weeks and was again only able to say that, as at midnight on Wednesday, 29 December, despite 3,930 people currently being infected with the virus in Cayman, there were 3,825 people in isolation linked solely to community transmission. The number of travellers and contacts remains unavailable.
Despite the increase in cases, growing evidence that the Omicron variant is far less virulent than previous strains saw the CDC shorten the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to five days for those who are not symptomatic.
According to current guidelines here in Cayman, those suspected of having the Omicron variant and their close contacts, regardless of whether they are negative or fully vaccinated, must lock down for two weeks. Dr Newton told Radio Cayman that the current regime was under review.
“Public health relies on evidence and guidance from several international institutions, including WHO, the UK Health Security Agency, ECDC and CDC, on best practices for COVID-19 management. We are aiming to strike the right balance between safeguarding the life of people and ensuring that the country is still functioning as effectively as possible,” she said.
“With this in mind, the CDC’s new guidance on isolation times will be taken into consideration alongside other sources to find the best proposal for the Cayman Islands,” she added.
Vaccine clinics re-opened on Wednesday but there were no new vaccine figures available.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
There are too many “active” cases. If all the cases were determined to be positive in the last two weeks we would have had more than 250 positive tests a day!
I have a feeling folks have just tested themselves with an LFT, two days negative in a row and they are on the road. HSA has done a good job, but let’s move on now. Lower threshold for positive tests, and let’s have people be responsible for exiting on their own.
and hospitilisations continue to fall…..the good news that is hardly reported for some reason.
the world has just found out you can’t isolate everyone with cold symptomsduring winter for 10-14 days….pure madness and not reality.
I am less and less convinced that organizations like the CDC are providing the public with the best medical and scientific advice. The advice that the public is getting seems to be based on a combination of science, politics and economics.
The Cayman Islands is not in a position to do anything other than what is being dictated by the large business entities and wealthy individuals that control the country.
So if you have Delta, which is more dangerous you get a shorter quarantine time than if you have Omicron, which is milder and puts less people in hospital? Please tell me what logic is being used here? This is madness.
The only way you can get out of quarantine is if you test negative. What does it matter what variant it is, if you test negative? This is government bureaucracy run wild!
I have a relative in quarantine who has tested negative on lateral flow for 2 days and they won’t allow him to do a PCR test because he has to serve the full time. It’s total insanity.
I can understand the concerns around Omicron a month ago but we know a lot more about it now and ALL the data coming out of different countries is showing it is milder and moves more quickly through infection phases than Delta. All the government is doing here is showing people why they should NOT self report if they are positive. Why would you if you are dealing with people who have regulations which have no basis in scientific reality.
The 14 day quarantine for unvaccinated travelers makes less and less sense every day!
You are right. We should have a total ban on unvaccinated travelers.
Why separate the totals now? Unless 78 had covid upon arrival with no quarantine should it all not be community spread?
What Delta’s CEO wanted
Nelson’s position is at odds with some airlines leaders. The CDC’s decision comes days after Delta Airline’s CEO sent Walensky a letter advocating for a shorter isolation period.
In the letter, CEO Ed Bastian — along with the airline’s medical adviser and chief health officer — asks Walensky to consider shortening the isolation period to five days for those who experience a breakthrough infection.
With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, the 10-day isolation for those who are fully vaccinated may significantly impact our workforce and operations,” the Delta officials write.
The airline was among several in the U.S. that experienced thousands of cancellations over Christmas weekend, in part because airline staff were calling out sick with COVID-19.
Curious!
Surprise, surprise. Dr. Fauci and the CDC director have been making the rounds on television after the announcement to shorten the time. At every appearance both are asked to justify the science behind it. They have no answer. Here is Fauci in his own words:
Dr. Fauci: “There is the danger that there will be so many people who are being isolated who are asymptomatic for the full ten days, that you could have a major negative impact on our ability to keep society running. So the decision was made of saying let’s get that cut in half.”
Basically, he admits that the decision is based on economics rather than science.
It is given the projections. All of us will get this Omicron variant with or without 10 day isolation. That’s how infectious this virus is now.
If anyone infected had to quarantine for 10 days, society would essentially shut down causing serious negative impacts greater than what the virus will do.
One Walmart recently had 90+ workers test positive and had to close the store due to staff shortages
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/nj-walmart-temporarily-closes-after-90-employees-catch-covid-worker-says/3470796/%3famp
Omicron is not a serious threat to our health unlike Delta. The added benefit of natural infection (especially if triple vaxxed) will give even more immunity against Covid with only minor symptoms. This could actually be good news and bring about the end of the pandemic phase of the virus.
1/3 of London’s Fire Brigade were positive and out of service a day or two ago. We aren’t at the peak case number projections yet. We still don’t know the virus’ ever-changing rules, maybe we’ll get Omicron a few times. Strap in and find out if you want.
Writing-off pensioners definitely lowers future claims against systemic unfunded liabilities and social support funding apparatus. These are morally bankrupt economic and scientific gift horses.
We have had the omicron variant for a month now. Just like other variants it was predicted to ‘surge” and ‘overwhelm’ us – but it is so mild that nothing much has happened. Except people testing positive and having to stay at home, even without any symptoms. In Cayman there are now just four people in hospital. That’s a reduction of 75% in two weeks. Don’t forget at the beginning of December it was all doom and gloom about what would happen in “the next two to three weeks”. But don’t worry – we’ll have another new scariant soon.
That’s half of his statement. What he said is you have to balance what science tells you without having to shut society down.