COVID-19 hospital numbers climb to 17

(CNS): The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 has increased from 14 at the beginning of the week to 17, as of midnight on 16 December, even as the number of positive cases is currently stable. There were by that time four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant and another seven suspected cases, according to government officials.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported that 760 PCR tests were carried out yesterday with 4.6% of the results coming up positive. Of the 35 new cases, three were in travellers and 32 people in the community, including one in the Sister islands.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands is now 3,428, and the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic is now 8,097. This figure includes the total positive lateral flow tests since the introduction of the LFT programme in the Cayman Islands, which is 2,120.

However, the Public Health Department has once again stopped reporting the number of people currently in quarantine and isolation, despite the implications for the economy due to people unable to go to work.

On Thursday, 16 December, 58,591 people (82% of the estimated population of 71,106) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56,891 (80%) had completed the two-dose course. Another 15,126 people (21%) had received a booster shot.

Public Health has confirmed that it has amended the epidemiological day, so that figures are reported from midnight to midnight. This allows them to present findings for complete days, which will be reported on the evening of the following day.