COVID-19 hospital numbers climb to 17
(CNS): The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 has increased from 14 at the beginning of the week to 17, as of midnight on 16 December, even as the number of positive cases is currently stable. There were by that time four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant and another seven suspected cases, according to government officials.
Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton reported that 760 PCR tests were carried out yesterday with 4.6% of the results coming up positive. Of the 35 new cases, three were in travellers and 32 people in the community, including one in the Sister islands.
The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands is now 3,428, and the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic is now 8,097. This figure includes the total positive lateral flow tests since the introduction of the LFT programme in the Cayman Islands, which is 2,120.
However, the Public Health Department has once again stopped reporting the number of people currently in quarantine and isolation, despite the implications for the economy due to people unable to go to work.
On Thursday, 16 December, 58,591 people (82% of the estimated population of 71,106) had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 56,891 (80%) had completed the two-dose course. Another 15,126 people (21%) had received a booster shot.
Public Health has confirmed that it has amended the epidemiological day, so that figures are reported from midnight to midnight. This allows them to present findings for complete days, which will be reported on the evening of the following day.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
Has the population number been reduced yet to be inline with the census findings? If not, we’re at better than 82% and 80% vaccinated.
Do we now have to pay 25$ for a lft to enter a hospital ?
Who has 750$ to visit a sick family member every day for a month.
The test cost only 2$.
I am soooo disappointed in the people I voted to care for me .
I am disgusted.
All about money….
For “unvaccinated” replace “selfish”…Other than those who cannot be vaccinated for age or medical reasons.
The rights of the minority who choose not to be vaccinated, damages the rights of the majority who choose to safeguard their health.
Hopefully the reporting gets better.
We will all see how this works out in a couple of weeks.
The percentage of vaccinated persons with Covid is ?
(Why did they stop giving us the data) how strange
The percentage of unvaccinated persons will come down one way or another. Up to them which way.
That will be true of all of us, son, vaccinated or not. I hope you can look back on this time five years hence, and feel that you were just in your actions and judgements.
Rolls eyes
I don’t understand why people have to talk like this.
We all gonna die one day, vaccinated or unvaccinated, up to you to figure out how we gonna treat people who have different choices..