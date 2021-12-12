COVID-19 daily cases fall as 80% now vaxed

(CNS): The number of positive results fell sharply on Friday, when just 30 new cases of COVID-19, two of which were in travellers, were identified in a batch of 1,132 PCR tests conducted over the previous 24 hours, giving a positive test ratio of just 2.6%, the lowest in several months and an indication that the community transmission may have now passed its peak.

The country also finally reached the target of 80% of the estimated population having had at least two doses of the vaccine, just as the need for a third shot is now seen as the only way to avoid another surge in the face of the Omicron variant.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee also confirmed that, as at 8am Friday, there were 3,448 active cases, with 14 patients in hospital. There have been no new cases in the Sister Islands for a week and there are now just seven active cases there.

In the Weekly COVID-19 Trends Report, Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown said the average number of daily cases during the week of 28 November to 4 December had fallen to 80, a decline of 28 on the previous week’s average.

During that week, 557 new cases of COVID-19 were reported, with those infected ranging from as young as 18 days old up to 91 years of age. The average age remained at 31, with the workforce still the most impacted sector of the community.

“Ten cases were under the age of one year old. 171 cases were under the age of 18 and eight over the age of 70; however, we have seen one neonate testing positive this week,” she said. “Most cases are still in the workforce.”

During the course of that week there were been four new admissions to hospital but eleven patients were discharged, Dr Brown said. The four new admissions were all directly related to the virus and not as a result of other health problems. They included the baby as well as a 93-year-oldmpatient.

While 34% of those infected with the virus across the community were fully vaccinated, only 5% of those admitted to hospital were vaccinated.

Dr Brown urged people to take precautions and remain safe, especially through the holidays. “We must continue to practice all measures to reduce transmission and protect our families and community during the festive season and beyond,” she said. “Wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, get vaccinated if you are eligible and isolate if you are experiencing any symptoms.”

As of 8am on Friday 58,400 people (82% of the population) have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. The country had also reached the 80% target of fully vaccinated, as 56,536 have had at least two shots and 13,542 people (19%) have received a booster dose.