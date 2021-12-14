COVID-19 case rate numbers still falling
(CNS): There was good news from Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee in his daily report on Monday, which revealed that there were just 85 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, all coming from the community. Public Health officials carried out 2,128 PCR tests over the three days between 8am on Friday and 8am Monday, giving a positive test rate of just under 4%. There are currently 3,475 active cases of the virus, with 14 people still admitted to hospital. But there are no active cases at all in the Sister Islands.
Meanwhile, the current number of people who have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine stands at 58,489 people, or 82% of the population. 56,732 individuals (80%) have had two shots and 14,378 people (19%) have had a booster.
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
All community spread.
Great can we drop the stupid quarantine rules for people travelling with unvaccinated kids. Pre arrival lft and post arrival follow up is more than sufficient