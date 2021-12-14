COVID-19 case rate numbers still falling

(CNS): There was good news from Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee in his daily report on Monday, which revealed that there were just 85 positive COVID-19 cases over the weekend, all coming from the community. Public Health officials carried out 2,128 PCR tests over the three days between 8am on Friday and 8am Monday, giving a positive test rate of just under 4%. There are currently 3,475 active cases of the virus, with 14 people still admitted to hospital. But there are no active cases at all in the Sister Islands.

Meanwhile, the current number of people who have had one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine stands at 58,489 people, or 82% of the population. 56,732 individuals (80%) have had two shots and 14,378 people (19%) have had a booster.