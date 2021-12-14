Couple charged over illegal gun found in home

Police van outside the courthouse

(CNS): Police recovered an illegal handgun and a magazine containing ammunition during a search at a home in Bodden Town on Thursday. A 33-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, both from the district, have been charged in relation to the gun and were due to appear in court Monday. Officers from various units executed a search warrant for a specific residence located on Bodden Town Road at around 3:30pm on 9 December.

The man and the woman were arrested at the time of the search and taken into custody before being charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.