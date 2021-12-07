Cops seek guns to match high calibre ammo

| 07/12/2021 | 12 Comments
Cayman News Service

(CNS): The RCIPS has made an appeal for information about high-powered weapons that are being held illegally somewhere in the community. Police said that on Friday members of the public found four live rounds of ammunition in the Barkers area of West Bay that came from high powered assault weapons. The concerned citizens took the ammunition to Customs and Border Control, who then, along with the police, went to the area and conducted a search, where they found another live round and ten spent shell casings.

After examining both the live rounds and the shell casings, the police found that they came from two different calibres that are used in high powered assault weapons. The police did not specify however what type of assault firearms they were likely associated with.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne thanked the members of the public who found the ammunition and informed CBC.

“The rounds recovered are used in extremely dangerous and high-powered rifles. I am encouraging anyone with information about these weapons to provide us with information that may assist us in recovering them and getting them safely out of our communities,” he said.

An investigation has now been launched by the police to recover these weapons and detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding these or any other firearms to call the RCIPS.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags:

Category: Crime, Police

Comments (12)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Square Grouper says:
    07/12/2021 at 8:57 pm

    I’ve got a Taurus Raging Judge Magnum 6-1/2 inch revolver. It shoots anything from a 3 inch .410 shot shell which holds 9 .30 cal pellets per shell. Also for good measure it shoots a .454 Casull round rated qt 2000 feet per second and 2000 ft lb of energy at the muzzle. Oh yea throw in a 400 grain old fashioned .45 Long Colt in there as well. So being as I can chamber 6 shells in the cylinder, the max rounds I can shoot is 51, and the best I can do is take down a Brown Bear.

    Yet, some people call it an assault weapon. I call it multi purpose.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2021 at 8:53 pm

    Phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range

    Reply
  3. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2021 at 8:29 pm

    If I was a west bay casino wagerer, I’d presume it exactly matches their own weapons inventory with so many bent cops still on staff. No investigations, dismissals, or arrests years since $25mln in street drugs were duffel bagged out of a “secured” evidence locker within a barbed wired police compound without any witnesses or functioning multimillion dollar CCTV surveillance. Next season on Narcos Cayman Islands, blowing half a magazine while supervising a beach landing,

    Reply
  4. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2021 at 8:08 pm

    Welcome to Jamrock. Oh how we miss the good old days.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2021 at 7:18 pm

    Its rifle ammunition. Other than that you can’t really id what was shooting it.

    Reply
  6. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2021 at 7:17 pm

    NRA (National Rifle Association) members and supporters, please don’t bother. That’s USA, we have our own gun issues.

    Reply
  7. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2021 at 6:51 pm

    Why wasnt it all over the news like this when the police picked up spent ak-47 bullet cases in windsor park?

    Reply
  8. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2021 at 6:17 pm

    Again a complete failure on the part of the RCIPS to provide the public with any useful information that could actually assist in their investigation. Calibre? Possible weapons, pictures, descriptions, exact location, fresh rounds? recently fired? Help me help you.

    Reply
  9. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2021 at 6:11 pm

    Come to the US where vehicles are used assault weapons

    Reply
  10. Anonymous says:
    07/12/2021 at 5:20 pm

    What is an “Assault Weapon”. All guns can be used to assault someone, just as all knives can be used to assault someone. You don’t call knives found on a beach assault knives?????

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»