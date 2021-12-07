Cops seek guns to match high calibre ammo
(CNS): The RCIPS has made an appeal for information about high-powered weapons that are being held illegally somewhere in the community. Police said that on Friday members of the public found four live rounds of ammunition in the Barkers area of West Bay that came from high powered assault weapons. The concerned citizens took the ammunition to Customs and Border Control, who then, along with the police, went to the area and conducted a search, where they found another live round and ten spent shell casings.
After examining both the live rounds and the shell casings, the police found that they came from two different calibres that are used in high powered assault weapons. The police did not specify however what type of assault firearms they were likely associated with.
Police Commissioner Derek Byrne thanked the members of the public who found the ammunition and informed CBC.
“The rounds recovered are used in extremely dangerous and high-powered rifles. I am encouraging anyone with information about these weapons to provide us with information that may assist us in recovering them and getting them safely out of our communities,” he said.
An investigation has now been launched by the police to recover these weapons and detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding these or any other firearms to call the RCIPS.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
I’ve got a Taurus Raging Judge Magnum 6-1/2 inch revolver. It shoots anything from a 3 inch .410 shot shell which holds 9 .30 cal pellets per shell. Also for good measure it shoots a .454 Casull round rated qt 2000 feet per second and 2000 ft lb of energy at the muzzle. Oh yea throw in a 400 grain old fashioned .45 Long Colt in there as well. So being as I can chamber 6 shells in the cylinder, the max rounds I can shoot is 51, and the best I can do is take down a Brown Bear.
Yet, some people call it an assault weapon. I call it multi purpose.
Phased plasma rifle in the 40-watt range
Uzi nine millimeter.
You can’t do that in her sir
Wrong
If I was a west bay casino wagerer, I’d presume it exactly matches their own weapons inventory with so many bent cops still on staff. No investigations, dismissals, or arrests years since $25mln in street drugs were duffel bagged out of a “secured” evidence locker within a barbed wired police compound without any witnesses or functioning multimillion dollar CCTV surveillance. Next season on Narcos Cayman Islands, blowing half a magazine while supervising a beach landing,
Welcome to Jamrock. Oh how we miss the good old days.
Its rifle ammunition. Other than that you can’t really id what was shooting it.
NRA (National Rifle Association) members and supporters, please don’t bother. That’s USA, we have our own gun issues.
Why wasnt it all over the news like this when the police picked up spent ak-47 bullet cases in windsor park?
Again a complete failure on the part of the RCIPS to provide the public with any useful information that could actually assist in their investigation. Calibre? Possible weapons, pictures, descriptions, exact location, fresh rounds? recently fired? Help me help you.
Come to the US where vehicles are used assault weapons
What is an “Assault Weapon”. All guns can be used to assault someone, just as all knives can be used to assault someone. You don’t call knives found on a beach assault knives?????
Pretty commonly understood phrase by the non-pedantic. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Assault_weapon