Cops seek guns to match high calibre ammo

(CNS): The RCIPS has made an appeal for information about high-powered weapons that are being held illegally somewhere in the community. Police said that on Friday members of the public found four live rounds of ammunition in the Barkers area of West Bay that came from high powered assault weapons. The concerned citizens took the ammunition to Customs and Border Control, who then, along with the police, went to the area and conducted a search, where they found another live round and ten spent shell casings.

After examining both the live rounds and the shell casings, the police found that they came from two different calibres that are used in high powered assault weapons. The police did not specify however what type of assault firearms they were likely associated with.

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne thanked the members of the public who found the ammunition and informed CBC.

“The rounds recovered are used in extremely dangerous and high-powered rifles. I am encouraging anyone with information about these weapons to provide us with information that may assist us in recovering them and getting them safely out of our communities,” he said.

An investigation has now been launched by the police to recover these weapons and detectives are encouraging anyone with information regarding these or any other firearms to call the RCIPS.