Cops fire ‘bean bag round’ at machete-wielding woman

(CNS): Police said they deployed “less-lethal methods” on Sunday afternoon to prevent officers and the public from being hurt by a woman wielding a machete during an altercation at Lakeside Villas, off the Esterley Tibbetts Highway. An RCIPS spokesperson confirmed the police had fired a “bean bag round” at the woman after they had warned her several times. The police were called to a report of a disturbance in the car park of the complex at around 3pm. When they arrived, the woman, who was armed with a machete, approached the officers in a threatening manner, the RCIPS said.

“In an effort to mitigate the threat posed by the woman to the public, the officers and herself, a less-lethal option was taken by the officers to facilitate her arrest in a safe manner and prevent any further danger to those involved,” the RCIPS said in a release about the incident.

The woman, who received minor injuries during the incident, was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital for assessment. While there, she continued to be aggressive and threatening towards the officers as well as the hospital staff and was subsequently admitted for treatment for her own safety, police said.

A man reported being injured by broken glass during the incident. The RCIPS said the matter is under investigation.