Connor gets 12 years for terrifying home invasion

Shane Connor

(CNS): Shane Connor (44) was sentenced to twelve years in prison on Friday for his part in a crime spree that culminated in a home invasion and robbery at a Prospect house in the early morning hours of 17 June 2017. Justice Dale Palmer took the view that Connor was not the real aggressor in this crime and the brains rather than the brawn.

Taking all things into account, the judge arrived at a far shorter sentence than the 21 years given to Elmer Wright, his co-conspirator in the terrifying, violent break-in at the home of Maria and Steve Butler. However, he was given a much longer sentence than the one handed to Caine Thomas (20), the third man involved, who walked away a free man last week after he received two and a half years as a result of testifying against both Connor and Wright.

Connor denied any part in the crime and blamed a faulty investigation and corrupt police for the charges, claiming that he was in East End during the time the robbery was happening.

As the judge set down his sentencing, he spoke about Connor’s upbringing and the abuse he suffered as a child, which led to the inevitability of his criminal behaviour, and the unfortunate set of circumstances that led him back into a life of crime after straightening his life out prior to this robbery.

As he handed down the sentence, Justice Palmer described Connor as an intelligent man and wondered what he could have achieved with a different upbringing. Saying that there was still hope for Connor, he described the crime he had committed as “especially disturbing” because “people should be able to sleep peacefully in their beds”.

On the night of the robbery, the Butlers were woken up at around 4am by three armed masked men, one with a gun and another with a hammer. They were tied to chairs and threatened with sexual violence and death, before the robbers made off with goods worth tens of thousands of dollars. After the incident, the couple sold their Patrick’s Island home and left the Cayman Islands.

Thomas was arrested shortly afterwards with incriminating evidence in his car. Wright was arrested a few days later and they were both charged. Thomas went on to admit his part in the crime and gave evidence against Wright at trial. Although Connor was also arrested in the wake of the crime, he was not charged.

However, Thomas named him as the third man in open court during Wright’s trial. He later agreed to give evidence against Connor, who was then charged.

Last week Justice Roger Chapple allowed Thomas, who was only a teenager at the time of the robbery, to walk free after massively reducing his sentence for this and other crimes because he had given evidence twice against “dangerous and professional criminals” and it was important to recognise his part in securing the convictions.