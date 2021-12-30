Coastguard rescues Boxing Day boaters

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel (file photo)

(CNS): At around 6:20pm on Sunday, 26 December, while on patrol within the North South, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) received a report from the 911 call centre of a 20ft vessel in distress in the vicinity of Duck Pond. Officers were able to contact the boat directly and were told by the occupants that shortly after they launched their vessel at the Rackley ramp they had begun encountering engine issues and were adrift.

The coastguard located the boat near Patrick’s Island canal entrance and towed it safely back to the ramp. The captain and passenger aboard appeared to be in good health, according to a release by the RCIPS.