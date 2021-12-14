CIG still struggling to fully account for public cash

(CNS): The audits of the consolidated accounts for the Entire Public Sector (EPS) for both 2019 and 2020 are ongoing as a result of a catalogue of issues that still prevent government’s financial officers from properly accounting for the public cash it collects. In her review of the 2020 accounts and the general state of government’s books, Auditor General Sue Winspear said there had been significant improvements in almost all aspects of public finance reporting.

But she said public sector management needs to focus on addressing the problems surrounding the EPS to give the public a meaningful and timely account of what has happened to their money and to help shape better public policy.

“While the story is one of progress regarding financial reporting, specifically at the individual public body level, the focus now needs to be given to the EPS account,” Winspear said in her latest year-end report, Financial Reporting of the Cayman Islands Government: General Report 31 December 2020. “I recommend that focus is now given to getting these audits up to date and addressing the issues that have led to the adverse audit opinion being given.”

The EPS account is the consolidation of the all ministries, portfolios and offices plus the 42 statutory authorities and government companies. It is also the only place where the executive transactions and transfer payments, coercive revenues, executive assets, as well as governments liabilities are documented all in one place for the public to see.

But for both the 2018 financial year and the 2016-17 financial period, the EPS account of the government received an adverse opinion due to numerous issues, and the 2019 and 2020 accounts have still not been finished, even as the 2021 year draws to a close.

There are around eleven different issues identified by the Office of the Auditor General in the report, ranging from poor controls and insufficient audit evidence for coercive revenue to the understatement of personnel costs relating to post-retirement healthcare and pension liabilities.

“The Government needs to focus on addressing these issues that are resulting in the adverse audit opinion on the EPS account. The 2019 and 2020 EPS audits are in progress but there are many issues needing resolution to move to a qualified and then unqualified audit opinion. This is possible but it will take time and concerted effort,” Winspear added.

While she stressed several times that individual reports from public authorities have improved massively, Winspear pointed out that government is still failing to get these reports out into the public domain on time and that the tardiness of reports undermines their purpose.

“In addition to having good quality financial information, it must be accessible to key stakeholders and the general public in a timely manner,” Winspear said. “The availability of financial information is crucial as it should be able to be used for accountability and decision-making purposes. The usefulness of financial statements is impaired if the information is not made available to users within a reasonable time.”

However, very few reports wind up in the public domain on time. More than half of the reports that should be published by government entities each year have still not been tabled in Parliament for last year and ten are still outstanding from 2019.

“There continue to be delays in tabling the financial statements and the associated annual reports in the House of Parliament, which is the pivotal step that completes the accountability chain,” the auditor general added.

In her review of what government needs to do to make strides to properly fix the public accounts she makes some very specific recommendations, such as the need to bring the Sister Islands Affordable Housing Development Corporation (SIHADC) under another entity, since it did not build or sell any houses in 2019 or 2020.

“I question whether maintaining this operation as a separate entity is value for money,” she said. But she also noted more broad and fundamental improvements that still need to be made, such as performance information.

“Greater focus must be placed on the volume and quality of service performance information,” Winspear said. “At present, due to the suspended requirement of the Public Management and Finance Act for output reporting from core government, there is no robust assessment of service performance and whether, on a global basis, resources have been used effectively and efficiently, or if expected outcomes have been achieved.”

Nonetheless, the improvements are leading to more information getting into the public domain. In some cases this has revealed the many problems faced by certain public companies and authorities and a “considerable proportion of them continue to show signs of being under financial strain”, Winspear noted.

The auditor general warns that entities like the Cayman Islands Development Bank and the Cayman Turtle Centre (CTC) are entirely dependent on government cash injections and many entities are consistently recording year on year deficits, now exacerbated by the COVID pandemic.

“HSA, PACI, and the National Housing Development Trust all consistently recorded year-on-year deficits,” she said, noting that “this will likely continue to be the case in most instances without any changes in operations, business restructuring, or ongoing and further government support or changes in government policy”.

In 2019 she had warned that the CTC was heavily dependent upon the continued financial support of central government and the pandemic has increased that dependency. Although the audit for 2020 is still ongoing, the situation raises the question about its ability to continue as a going concern.

However, during Finance Committee last week, the government committed to financing the failing tourism attraction, not least because of the jobs it provides, its cultural role in breeding meat and its conservation work.

Meanwhile, although the development bank general manager also reported to Finance Committee that there were significant improvements this year, last year’s books show it relies heavily on support from central government and in 2019 the bank could not meet its obligations without public cash.

“As of 31 December 2020, CIDB’s impaired loans amounted to $7.4 million, representing 36% of its overall loan portfolio, excluding allowances for credit losses. In addition, CIDB received $4.5 million in contributed capital from the Cayman Islands Government during the year ended 31 December 2020,” the report states.

Winspear also turns her attention to the matter of ethics and recommended that the Standards in Public Life Act be amended from its 2014 version to make the annual reporting date 31 December.

“If the annual reporting date were 31 December, the final day of the financial year, rather than 30 June it would avoid unnecessary work to provide year end assurances,” she said.