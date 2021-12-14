Cayman’s COVID-19 case tally passes 8,000

(CNS): Just 14 weeks after the first community outbreak of COVID-19 in Cayman this year, the number of cases recorded to date had passed 8,000. As of 8am Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported another 47 positive cases of SARS-CoV-2, including two in travellers, from 1,027 PCR tests, bringing the national tally since the virus arrived here in March 2020 to 8,007, with over 7,200 of those cases being recorded in the last three months.

Nine people who were positive with the virus have died in the Cayman Islands, seven of them in the last month. The community outbreak which appeared to begin in North Side in early September has raged through the community, infecting more than 11% of the estimated population.

However, the percentage of positive cases in relation to the tests carried out each day has been falling from a high of 15% earlier this month to 4% yesterday and 4.5% today, indicating that the spread is slowing down.

There are currently 3,448 active cases of the virus, with 14 of those infected individuals still admitted to hospital. As of 8am Tuesday, for the second day there were no active cases in the Sister Islands.

As the community outbreak appears to have reached its peak, concern now turns to the possibility that the Omicron variant could pose a new threat despite the country’s high vaccination rate. However, Israeli researchers said on Saturday that a three-dose course of the Pfizer vaccine provided significant protection against the new variant, a finding that agrees with the manufacturer’s.

Government has rolled out a tighter testing window for travellers, which takes effect on Friday and will require people arriving in Cayman to have had a negative COVID-19 test that is no more than a day old, in an effort to keep the new variant at bay. To date Cayman has not yet identified a case of the Omicron strain.

Premier Wayne Panton said, “As COVID-19 continues to evolve, the Cayman Islands Government remains vigilant to ensure our health and safety regulations are best suited to protect our citizens, residents, and visitors.”

He continued, “All travellers must stay familiar with the requirements for leaving the country as well as for entering the country you are visiting. It is very important that returning residents understand that these regulations apply to us as well so that we are doing our part in protecting our loved ones and the greater community when we return home.”

Panton urged people to continue with good hygiene and safety practices, to take care of their own health and well-being, and above all to get vaccinated, including getting booster shots.

“It is the personal responsibility of each and every one of us to take this seriously, to remain informed by reliable sources, and to practice the best safety measures available to us no matter where we are,” he added.

The World Health Organization warned Tuesday that Omicron was spreading at a rate not seen with previous variants and that 77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron.

“The reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn’t been detected yet,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a media briefing in Geneva. “Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems,” he said.

He added that “vaccines alone will not get any country out of this crisis” and urged countries to prevent the spread of Omicron with masks, social distancing, ventilation and hygiene.

Here in Cayman, where over 80% of the population has had two doses, the vaccination figures remain unchanged since yesterday, as the clinics were closed Monday.