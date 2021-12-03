Caymanians take on top jobs at MDAL

Chelsea K Whittaker



(CNS): The Ministry of District Administration and Lands (MDAL) has appointed Caymanian Chelsea K Whittaker as deputy district commissioner for the Department of District Administration, where she will be responsible for providing managerial, leadership and strategic policy support to Cayman Brac and Little Cayman District Commissioner Mark Tibbetts.

She is one of four civil servants who have recently been appointed to senior positions in that ministry. On Grand Cayman, Nicola Anderson-Wildman, Charles Brown and Neyka Webster have been appointed to a single open position of acting deputy chief officer, where they will rotate in that post, holding it in turn for six months.

Whittaker will begin her permanent appointed on 1 January. DC Tibbetts said he was looking forward to working with her and that her “appointment epitomizes effective leadership development within our civil service. In addition, her accomplishments, familiarity with the Sister Islands and our department, plus her demonstrated senior management experience across a variety of government portfolios, proves promising for achieving our team goals.”

Prior to joining the civil service, Whittaker worked in HR and operations in the private sector. She joined the civil service as a HR and information manager for the Ministry of District Administration, Tourism and Transport.

She went on to become the senior HR manager for the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, and acted as HR director for a six-month period. Following the 2021 General Elections, she was transferred to the Ministry of District Administration and Lands, where she now serves as senior HR manager.

Regarding the job rotation scheme for the role of acting deputy chief officer in that ministry, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said, “While only one candidate can fill the role, all three qualified candidates have an opportunity to further develop leadership and management skills that will better position them for prospective senior roles. I am proud to support this very innovative approach to recruitment within our civil service and wish each candidate the best.”

The three Caymanian candidates will be seconded from government posts. Nicola Anderson-Wildman, who is chief financial officer (CFO) in that ministry, will begin the rotation. Charles Brown, a senior policy officer with the Ministry of Planning, Agriculture, Housing and Infrastructure, will be in the post for the second six months, and Neyka Webster, the CFO at the Ministry of Tourism and Transport, will close out the rotation schedule.

MDAL Acting Chief Officer Wilbur Welcome said he would miss Whittaker as she takes her knowledge and experience to Cayman Brac. “Chelsea is a wonderful and valuable addition to any team and she will surely be missed by our ministry.” But he said he was excited about the opportunity to work with the three rotation candidates.

“Each candidate brings an extensive and unique portfolio of skills, experience, knowledge and capabilities to the role. This diversity of competencies will undoubtedly provide our Ministry with a competitive advantage that we shall utilize towards enhancing service levels for all our stakeholders. Our team is happy to have them,” he added.