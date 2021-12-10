Butterfield gives generously to support hospice

(L-R) Jasmine Board Chair Danielle Coleman; Butterfield SVP Amanda Bodden; Butterfield MD Mike McWatt, Butterfield CFO Erwin Dikau, Jasmine Director of Operations Felicia McLean, Jasmine Marketing & Fundraising Manager Ansley Easterlin

(CNS): Jasmine Palliative and Hospice Care has announced that its patient room #1 will be named for Butterfield in recognition of the bank’s significant donation, to be made over the next three years, to support the non-profit organisation, which is dedicated to enhancing and improving the lives of people with life-limiting illnesses. This is the first patient room to be sponsored in the newly built Jasmine Villa.

While the bank is no stranger to supporting worthy causes through its Corporate Social Responsibility programme, Butterfield said that this is one of the larger gifts it has made in recent years.

Explaining their support for the hospice, Managing Director Mike McWatt said, “Butterfield has been a strong supporter of Jasmine since its inception some 23 years ago, and this latest initiative as Jasmine’s first patient room sponsor demonstrates its commitment to the Cayman community at large and to the ongoing hospice and palliative care services in these islands.”

He added, “The dedicated service that Jasmine’s nurses, carers, medical professionals and volunteers provide in our community and at Jasmine’s Villa must continue for generations to come. Butterfield’s management and staff are delighted to support Jasmine in this worthy endeavour.”

Jasmine usually serves around 75 to 85 families over the course of a year, requiring varying levels of personalised care. However, there has been an increase in demand since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explaining why this donation is so important, Jasmine’s Marketing and Fundraising Manager, Ansley Easter, said, “This partnership with Butterfield will allow us to grow as an organisation and meet the growing need in the community. Jasmine is Cayman’s only palliative and hospice care provider, so this gift is really to the benefit of the entire community, not just Jasmine.”

Jasmine provides respite service, palliative care, hospice care, and bereavement programmes to anyone living in the Cayman Islands free of charge.