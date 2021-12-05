Booster shot gap cut to three months for all adults

(CNS): Everyone aged 18 years and older is now able to get a booster shot three months after a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination as a precaution against the Omicron variant, the Public Health Department has said. The new strain has alread spread to more than 40 countries just over a week after it was first confirmed, though it has not yet been detected in the Cayman Islands.

Local officials said that while research is still being conducted on the new variant, preliminary findings suggest it is highly transmissible and has the potential to re-infect those who have previously recovered from COVID-19. Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez said vaccines remain the best defence.

“The reduction in time between second and third doses is aligned with the UK Health Security Agency’s current guidance on COVID-19 management,” he said. “The people of the Cayman Islands are encouraged to get any vaccine dose that they are eligible for as a safety measure, especially as we enter the holiday season. In addition to seeking vaccination, we urge the public to remain vigilant by practicing hand hygiene, wearing masks while in enclosed spaces and making conscious decisions about social gathering.”

As of 8am on Friday 11,667 people (16% of the total population) had already had this third shot. Meanwhile, 82% of the population has had one shot while 79% has had a double dose against the virus.

The daily cases of COVID-19 detected Thursday fell under a hundred but the number of PCT tests done has also started to decline. There were just over 1,000 tests carried out during the day, with 85 positive cases all coming from the community. That is considerably less than the average 108 daily cases last week, according to Chief Nursing Officer Dr Hazel Brown, which was also a drop from the week before, when there was an average of 153 new cases every day.

There are still 14 COVID-19 patients in hospital. In the weekly trends report, Dr Brown said there 94 admissions and 79 patients discharged between 21 to 27 November. She said that 77% of these were admitted for COVID-19 and 23% were admitted for other causes but tested positive for COVID-19.

The age range for all 2021 admissions is nine months to 93 years, with an average age of 57 years. 66% of admissions were unvaccinated, 19% were fully vaccinated and 6% of had received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 9% were unknown or unrecorded.

84% of admitted patients had one or more comorbidities: 32% were diabetic, 48% were hypertensive, 16% had chronic kidney disease, and 13% had chronic heart disease.

Dr Brown urged residents to continue with personal prevention measures, regardless of the apparent drop in case numbers “While the number of local cases appears to be falling, this is not the time to relax,” she said. “We must continue to practice all measures to reduce transmission and protect our families and community. Wear a mask, wash your hands, practice physical distancing, get vaccinated if you are eligible and isolate if you are experiencing any symptoms.”

There were 3,866 active cases of the virus in the latest report and CNS is currently seeking to confirm the number of people in isolation.

Meanwhile, with new travel requirements, the Health Services Authority’s COVID-19 testing clinic is increasing its hours of operations to expedite the processing of COVID-19 test results for international travellers. Starting Sunday, it will be open seven mornings per week.