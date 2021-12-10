Body of smuggler suspect washes ashore

(CNS): A body that washed up on the shore of East End Thursday morning is likely to be the missing man who was aboard a suspected ganja canoe which ran aground on the reef on Tuesday. When police arrested two men, both Jamaican nationals, aged 68 and 56, who had managed to make it to shore from the stranded boat, they told officers that a third man had been with them and they thought he had made it to land as well. But police were unable to locate him.

At around 9am today the unresponsive man washed up along the coastline by Austin Conolly Drive. Emergency services attended and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Superintendent Peter Lansdown said, “I am working on the basis that the deceased man may be the third man who had been on the vessel that was recovered in East End on Tuesday, but investigations continue.”

The other two men who were on the vessel are currently in custody and have already been charged with being concerned in the importation of ganja and illegal landing. They appeared in Court today.

They had been arrested after the police from the Eastern Districts, the RCIPS helicopter and the coastguard responded to reports of a vessel on the reef off East End and packages floating in the water. Several packages of ganja were recovered from the sea and the canoe, which were later found to weigh around 194lbs. The boat was also seized by the police.