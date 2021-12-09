Beat officer assaulted on George Town street

(CNS) A police officer on foot patrol on Shedden Road, George Town, was assaulted on Tuesday. A man approached the officer and his partner in an aggressive way, assaulted the officer and then fled towards Mary Street. A police spokesperson said that additional officers were called to assist and the 32-year-old George Town man was found on School Road. He was arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting police. Police said that reports of a robbery in the area at the same time as the assault, which were posted on social media, were false.