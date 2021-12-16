Bars, clubs to close by midnight in face of Omicron

(L-R) Minister Sabrina Turner, Premier Wayne Panton and Minister Kenneth Bryan at Thursday’s press briefing

(CNS): The government will be rolling out new regulations forcing bar, club and restaurant owners to close by midnight every evening until New Year’s Eve as a way of preventing a potential new and explosive wave of COVID-19 infections related to the Omicron variant.

During Thursday’s press briefing, Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez confirmed that the first case of Omicron, which was identified in a traveller yesterday, had come from the United States and was picked up after a positive lateral flow test on day two after the individual’s arrival.

This means the person and their family were out and about in the community for two days before isolating. There are also now another ten suspected cases in travellers, which raises concerns of a dangerous holiday spike in the virus.

Premier Wayne Panton suggested that, if possible, people should should stay home from work over the coming days, as he announced a number of new regulations that are expected to be rolled out after a Cabinet meeting tomorrow, including the early closing for bars and a reduction on social gathering numbers to cut super-spreader events.

He said mandatory testing would be required for all front line workers and there would also be a requirement that anyone visiting the prison or a care home or other institution must produce a certified negative test that is less than 24 hours old or be tested at the location before entry.

“Unfortunately COVID continues to be a cause for concern for us and vigilance is required with the omicron variant currently raising the alarm across the globe,” Panton said, as he urged people to re-think their socializing plans for Christmas. “There is no definitive playbook for COVID-19… This challenge will be with us for some time to come.”

He said scientists were learning more about Omicron every day but it is expected to outpace Delta shortly and we cannot be complacent. Even if the virus is less severe, it spreads more easily and appears to evade protection from vaccines and previous infection, so there will be more hospitalizations and deaths.

“As a country we must and will continue to take the measures necessary in response to all variants, including Omicron, to protect our health system,” the premier added, before he announcing the new measures that were coming.

Despite the heightened concern, government is not introducing any new mandatory quarantine requirements for travellers from countries such as the UK, where the Omicron variant is fuelling further record-breaking infections, as “that would kill tourism”.

There are also plans to remove the southern African countries placed on a red list earlier this month, given that this strain of COVID-19 is now in at least 77 countries around the world and it makes no sense to single them out.

While government officials appear very concerned about the virus, with both the premier and Health Minister Sabrina Turner urging people to stay home and scale back the partying and socializing over Christmas to small close family gatherings, Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan confirmed that government still plans to allow a cruise ship to dock in Cayman on 28 December.

The testing regimes are being tightened and anyone found to have Omicron, regardless of their vaccination status, are now required to isolate for 14 days. The health minister also urged people to report positive lateral flow tests, even if they have no symptoms. She said people must seek a PCR test if a home kit shows they are positive for COVID in order to find out whether or not they have the Omicron variant.

Officials pressed home the vaccination message, urging everyone to get their shots and for those who have already had two shots, to get a booster dose. Dr Williams-Rodriguez confirmed that “fully vaccinated” for travellers means two doses, even though a booster shot was still needed to protect people from this new variant.

Panton also confirmed that since 8 September, 105 people have been treated in hospital for COVID-19 in Cayman. Most of them had other health problems and 80% were not full vaccinated.

Urging people to get their shots, he said that healthcare providers here were beginning to burn out and the country needed to keep infections down to prevent stress on the system.