Around 600 temp workers help spruce up islands

NiCE workers at Smith Barcadere

(CNS): During the three-week long National Community Enhancement (NiCE) project, which ended Thursday, around 600 unemployed people worked in every district sprucing the place up for the holidays. They cleared beach accesses points, cleaned up beaches and cemeteries, improved road markings, supported solid waste management, and helped the elderly in their yards.

The workers also provided support to several government departments and public authorities, including Facilities Management Department, Agricultural Society, Mosquito Research and Control Unit, National Roads Authority, Public Works Department and the Department of Environmental Health.

Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks, who is currently isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, sent a message of thanks to the workers and organisers.

“I want to encourage everyone across our Island to continue to maintain the clean and pleasant environment that the NiCE crew have started,” he said. “The ministry looks forward to continued partnerships with the public and private sector in delivering this important programme as we build stronger communities and support the most vulnerable.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants in the NiCE project were required to undergo rapid lateral flow tests throughout their involvement in the programme.