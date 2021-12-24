Around 600 temp workers help spruce up islands
(CNS): During the three-week long National Community Enhancement (NiCE) project, which ended Thursday, around 600 unemployed people worked in every district sprucing the place up for the holidays. They cleared beach accesses points, cleaned up beaches and cemeteries, improved road markings, supported solid waste management, and helped the elderly in their yards.
The workers also provided support to several government departments and public authorities, including Facilities Management Department, Agricultural Society, Mosquito Research and Control Unit, National Roads Authority, Public Works Department and the Department of Environmental Health.
Infrastructure Minister Jay Ebanks, who is currently isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, sent a message of thanks to the workers and organisers.
“I want to encourage everyone across our Island to continue to maintain the clean and pleasant environment that the NiCE crew have started,” he said. “The ministry looks forward to continued partnerships with the public and private sector in delivering this important programme as we build stronger communities and support the most vulnerable.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participants in the NiCE project were required to undergo rapid lateral flow tests throughout their involvement in the programme.
Again amazes me how many people sign up.
Are these people actually unemployed and looking for jobs? Do these people have another job and are just slacking it to do this? Are they not working (ie, too old, sick, ect)?
I just dont get how so many sign up
This program while have good intentions. Does not show true unemployed Caymanians. Am sorry but It gets the Caymanians who only want to work for a moment not full time. If you look at the faces that do this every year from it started its 80% the same crowd. And is person who look for money for now not for later. And then you have the person whom are employed but is contract workers and use this to make extra cash. Great idea but is not real repisentation of unemployed Caymanians.
How is it even possible that someone who is Caymanian and is willing to work for minimum wage can be “unemployed”. The unemployed Caymanian is as rare as the yeti, bigfoot and the Loch Ness monster.
Needs to be a permanent workforce paid per sack of rubbish collected
And needs to be Vaccinated (or medically exempt) Caymanians only.