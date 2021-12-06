André promises radical change for those in need

Social Development Minister André Ebanks addresses Parliament

(CNS): Social Development Minister André Ebanks has promised “transformative change” across the social services landscape of the Cayman Islands, which includes repealing and replacing the “horribly titled” Poor People’s Relief Act in the first quarter of next year and a significant increase in investment in what will become the Financial Assistance Department. According to the budget documents, the minister plans to spend at least CI$27 million more in 2022 than was spent this year helping those in need.

Ebanks said he had had to stand his ground to get the additional cash needed from this budget but that in time, as the improvements were rolled out, spending would decline as the root causes and social problems the department currently deals with were solved.

Ebanks is not the first minister to promise an overhaul of the welfare system but all of his predecessors failed because they had been “outgunned” due to insufficient resources, he said. However, even if it was through sheer force of will, he would “radically change social development infrastructure”.

The minister outlined a long list of changes to address the long-term consequences of neglect, income inequality, generational poverty and impaired access to property ownership, and he explained the challenges created by the current outdated system.

He committed to advancing the social development of the Caymanian people, which was “sorely lacking”, and revealed plans to change a number of laws, including the adoption law, the children’s law and the health services law, as well as the poor relief legislation.

Under the new legislation, welfare would be connected to some form of work, even if that is a voluntary contribution to the community, he explained.

The minister said he was going to change the look of the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) and make it more comfortable for clients and staff, as he described the unpleasant environment that greets people who are already “on their last legs asking for help”. He said the system would be automated so that people can make applications online, including via mobile phones.

Ebanks also promised to work with the minister of health to tackle the “absurd” system of applying for indigent healthcare coverage, where people bounce between the NAU, the HSA and the Department of Children and Family Services, so that it is signed off by a medical professional and not the minister for social services.

The minister also promised to increase the number of officers at NAU to speed up the service there and social workers at the DCFS.

“Right now, the director estimates that the caseload per social worker is one social worker per 90 cases — not 19, 90. There is no human being that has the cognitive capacity to keep up with all those cases with intricate social problems,” the minister said.

“This budget is trying to get closer to the international standard of one to 35,” he added but said he could only get to one to 50 in this budget. The Sunrise Adult Training centre will also be moved to a more central location and expanded.

“To say that the facility is inadequate is an understatement,” he said, adding that the differently abled people at the centre are ready and able to work and just need a helping hand. “It also has a wait list, so that means there are differently able children graduating from Lighthouse School who can’t get to the next level… The situation is unacceptable.”

He also spoke about the multitude of problems surrounding people losing their homes. He described the vicious circle they get trapped in when they cannot find landlords who will rent to them when they are getting help through the NAU, as he spoke about plans to create some transitional government housing in crown-owned property.

However, Ebanks described social spending as an investment and said that if the country can get to the root causes and get people back into work, this would decrease. He described creating a virtuous circle within his Ministry of Innovation and Social Development.