Alden rails against PACT’s management of pandemic

Alden McLaughlin MP addresses Parliament on Wednesday

(CNS): Former premier Alden McLaughlin (RED) was deeply critical of the PACT Government’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic when he spoke in Parliament this week. The veteran politician accused them of living in “some kind of parallel universe”, because despite “their preening” about how good they were, he had “found no constituency of support, no approval of the way the government has managed the COVID-19 pandemic”.

McLaughlin, who now sits on the opposition backbench, said that if he was still the premier the management would have been “very very different”.

He said that while the country had to open at some point, “I don’t know who thought that the point to reopen should be at when the virus is at its peak in terms of community spread… because that’s where we are”.

While he lauded the government for continuing the rollout of the vaccine and reaching a level of coverage he never thought possible, which he noted was largely protecting us from the worst ravages of the pandemic, he described the current rate of community spread as a “disaster”. He said it was undermining any efforts to rebuild the economy or to re-start tourism.

“The community spread of the virus at the level that it is scares people away from events, from bars, from restaurants, from stores. And… who in their right mind is going to travel to a country where the level of community spread of the virus is so high that you are almost guaranteed to get the virus for your vacation?

“And if you test positive… you are then going to be condemned to your hotel room… Who is going to pay for that privilege?” McLaughlin asked the speaker. “Without effective control of the community transmission of the virus, the economy cannot and will not ever recover.”

Only tourism destinations that have kept a lid on the spread have been able to attract visitors, he said, as he wondered how the economy would recover until the government does something about the transmission.

McLaughlin said the government had not put in place any effective measures to curtail the spread of the virus since its return after 14 months with no community transmission. He accused government of letting the virus run until it burned out, and while that might work in the long run, he said, he didn’t know how long, and in the meantime it would destroy the economy.

“Somebody has got to get their arms around this issue,” he said, as he called for the enforcement of the necessary protocols, which he claimed was not happening. Instead, PACT was organising an experiment with a cruise ship, he said, when everyone knew that cruise ships were the crucible of this COVID pandemic.

McLaughlin also highlighted the problems being created for the Cayman Islands Tourism Association (CITA), as he referred to its recent meeting and the catalogue of challenges they faced. He said the government was making the situation worse by not granting permits and by the poor management of the community spread.