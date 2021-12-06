6% of daily COVID-19 test results positive

(CNS): There were just 70 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, two of which were in travellers, after test numbers doubled from those conducted on Monday. But the proportion of positive cases fell from around 11.5% in yesterday’s report to less than 6% over the last 24 hours. This is the lowest rate since the start of the month, though it has been as high as 15% over the last week and may not yet singnal a true decline in transmission.

In today’s report from Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, as at 8am Wednesday, there were 3,513 active cases of the virus, ten of which are on Cayman Brac. Fifteen patients are currently admitted to the hospital and the death toll remains unchanged at nine. The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic is 7,794 and 4030 people are currently in isolation.

58,300 people (82% of the estimated population) has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 56,339 (79%) have had two shots and 12,866 people (18%) have now had a booster.