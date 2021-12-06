6% of daily COVID-19 test results positive
(CNS): There were just 70 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Tuesday, two of which were in travellers, after test numbers doubled from those conducted on Monday. But the proportion of positive cases fell from around 11.5% in yesterday’s report to less than 6% over the last 24 hours. This is the lowest rate since the start of the month, though it has been as high as 15% over the last week and may not yet singnal a true decline in transmission.
In today’s report from Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee, as at 8am Wednesday, there were 3,513 active cases of the virus, ten of which are on Cayman Brac. Fifteen patients are currently admitted to the hospital and the death toll remains unchanged at nine. The total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic is 7,794 and 4030 people are currently in isolation.
58,300 people (82% of the estimated population) has had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. 56,339 (79%) have had two shots and 12,866 people (18%) have now had a booster.
CIG COVID-19 information and resources
Report positive lateral flow test results
An Isolation Support Line is available to help by delivering groceries or other essential supplies for people required to isolate suddenly, and who do not have other resources and support.
For Isolation Support call 946-3530 or 1-800-534-3530 or email isolationsupport@gov.ky
Operational hours 9am-4pm, Monday to Friday, and 9am-1pm on Saturday.
For mental health support, the Mental Health Helpline can be reached on
1-800-534-6463(MIND) from Monday to Friday, 9am-5pm
If you have flu symptoms contact the 24-hour Flu Hotline at 1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077
or email flu@hsa.ky
If you are having difficulty breathing, call 911
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
So the big news today is,,,
– Omicron Is protected against with a booster
– UK announce plan b – vaccine passports essentially
When will cayman get a grip, and only allow the vaccinated to be in bars, restaurant, cinema, shops and other places?
I predict it will be in place by New Year.
Truly, I appreciate the update… But CIG has no idea of how to manage it’s affairs with Covid. Pathetic. But, our electorate put the donkeys in charge.