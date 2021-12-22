44 cases of Omicron waiting confirmation

(CNS): Government has said that in addition to the four confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus there are now another 44 suspected cases that are still waiting to be confirmed through genome sequencing. These probable cases have been accumulating since Thursday and are in travellers and from community spread.

However, officials have not given the details as to the numbers in the community, as Public Health goes through another phase of challenges regarding the information it is releasing. According to the virus related statistics, as of midnight Monday, there were 29 new cases, five of which were in travellers.

Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Autilia Newton did not reveal how many tests Public Health carried out over the last 24 hours, so it is not possible to say whether this lower number of positive cases reflects a genuine decrease in community transmission, especially since a significant percentage of the COVID-19 cases that have merged since the end of last week appear to be Omicron.

The number of active cases as of 12:01am Tuesday was 3,503. Just ten people are now in the hospital being treated for the virus and there were no new cases in the Sister Islands.

The figure released by officials regarding the number of people in isolation was incorrect. CNS has requested the accurate figure and we are awaiting a response.

The number of people who have had three shots of the vaccine has now reached 15,666 people, representing 22% of the total estimated population of 71,106. So far 80% of people have had two shots and 82% at least one.