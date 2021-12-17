17 COVID-19 patients currently in hospital

(CNS): The daily positive COVID-19 results reported on Thursday fell again to a new low of just 45 cases, or 6.4% of the batch 697 PCR tests conducted on Wednesday. But the number of people in hospital has increased to 17 patients after falling to 14 admissions at the beginning of the week.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported that all of the positive cases reported today were in the community, with no positive travellers, bringing the active case total to 3,491. There were no new cases on the Sister Islands and there are just eight people currently infected on Cayman Brac.

As at 8am on Wednesday, the total number of cases recorded since the start of the pandemic was 7,839.

Over the last 24 hours another 71 people were vaccinated for the first time against COVID-19, 147 received a second dose and 458 people got boosters. 82% of the estimated population of 71,106 has now had at least one dose, while 56,486 people (79%) have had two and 13,324 people (18%) have had the third shot.

As he closed the adjournment debate in Parliament late Thursday evening, Premier Wayne Panton urged everyone to get vaccinated if they weren’t already and for everyone who is eligible to get the booster.

All adults are now invited to get a third shot and the gap between the second dose and a booster has been shortened to three months, and Panton said the vaccination remained the best protection Cayman has against people getting sick during this high level of community spread and the potential arrival of the Omicron variant.

He noted that Cayman has had “an incredible amount of community transmission” and many people have had COVID-19, but the community was protected by the extremely high vaccination rate. “We ought to be thankful that people have responded so well,” he said.

But he warned that Omicron was causing concern and while there was still a lot to learn, it appears to very transmissible. “But the booster shot is a great way for us to address this issue,” he said, adding that this was why access to the booster was being widened.

“If this variant has the potential to spread like Delta did… we have something to be concerned about and this is the best way to address that threat,” the premier said as he wished the country a Merry Christmas.